Rates for water, sewer service will increase next year

Holly, jolly breakfast Top, Santa talks with James Milar about his Christmas wishes during Breakfast with Santa, held Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Community Congregational Church. The Manitou Springs Kiwanis Club hosts the popular event every year. Above, Brynn Wilkinson enjoys breakfast at the event. Photos by Casey Bradley Gent Your water bill is heading up, but not until the first of February. Manitou Springs City Council reviewed the city’s fee schedule Tuesday, Dec. 13, and discussed implementing a three-tiered water billing system. If adopted at the Jan. 3 meeting, residential customers would pay $6 per month per thousand gallons if they used up to 7,500 gallons; $8 per month per thousand gallons for use of 7,501-15,000 gallons; and $10 per month per thousand gallons for 15,000 gallons and above. The flat charge for water customers with a three-fourths-inch meter, which includes most residential customers, would rise from $13.05 per month to $13.75. The current billing system for residential customers includes two tiers. Customers who use up to 15,000 gallons a month pay $5.25 per thousand gallons and those who use 15,001 or more gallons a month pay $6.35 per thousand gallons. Sewer rates also will rise. Residential sewer volume is established by the water volume used from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15, Finance Director Rebecca Davis said. The sewer volume charge per 1,000 gallons will rise from $5.85 per month to about $6 per month, plus a monthly flat fee of about $15 per month. The current flat fee is $14.30 per month. The storm drainage fee will increase from $11 to $13 per month. The proposed fee schedule sets one rate for monthly commercial water use of $7 per thousand gallons. Public Services Director Shelley Cobau said the department wanted to create a “business-friendly commercial rate.” A comparison of Manitou’s rates to those of Woodland Park, Fountain and Colorado Springs shows Manitou’s rates are the lowest in the area, Cobau said. Those cities have rates broken into three to as many as seven tiers. The Public Services Department originally recommended keeping the two-tiered water rate system and raising rates about 5.4 percent. But Councilors thought it was a good idea to encourage conservation by making higher water use more expensive. “I think going to tiers is a responsible thing to do,” Councilor Becky Elder said. Davis will calculate the effects of the proposed increases on operational costs and could recommend some tweaks to the proposed rates. After Council votes on the new rates, they’ll take effect in February. When it approves the new fee schedule, Council will also make a few other changes in conjunction with ordinances passed earlier this year. Those changes include permit fees for placing Dumpsters, storage pods and other large objects on city rights-of-way and a new fee for a minor conditional use application. Council is likely to take a closer look at many other fees next year. Councilor Coreen Toll said some current fees, such as a $3.75 fee for a new beer license, appear to be “super low.” “All of these fees should be going up,” Councilor Jay Rohrer said. In other business Tuesday, Council discussed a recommendation in the POST (Parks, Open Space and Trails) Plan to merge the Open Space Advisory Committee and the Park and Recreation Advisory Board. City Administrator Jason Wells said a discussion was warranted because the code sections regulating the two advisory boards are outdated, and roles and responsibilities need to be better defined. After hearing from OSAC Chair Nancy Fortuin, PARAB Chair Danu Fatt and other members of both boards, Council agreed to table consideration of a merger for at least a year. Members said the two boards’ missions and responsibilities are very different and that a merger would be difficult and labor-intensive to accomplish. Both groups voted against a merger at recent meetings. The Open Space advisory group would like to “delay any discussion of a merger to focus on overall management of the POST plan implementation,” Fortuin said. Mayor Nicole Nicoletta said overall board responsibilities and roles will be the focus of a work session in March. “After March, a lot of things are going to be clear,” Nicoletta said.