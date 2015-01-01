Council votes 4-3 to consider rehab for Brook Street bridge

Snowy job A Kiewit Construction crew works on the Garden of the Gods Place bridge, barrier and drainage project Tuesday, Jan. 3. Unexpected drainage issues delayed project completion until the end of January, depending on weather and other circumstances. Photo by Rhonda Van Pelt In a parallel universe, the Brook Street bridge would stand, proud and intact. Two gaping holes would be fixed, and the historic stone arch bridge’s restored foundations would allow it again to carry pedestrian and vehicular traffic across Ruxton Creek. Thanks to an impromptu citizen committee’s hard work and persuasive arguments, and support from dozens more Manitouans, that vision has a chance of becoming reality. By a 4-3 vote Tuesday, Jan. 3, Council directed City Administrator Jason Wells and city staff to recommend a rehabilitation alternative for the bridge, which has been on a controversial path toward demolition. Councilors Becky Elder, Jay Rohrer and Coreen Toll voted in favor of the motion, introduced by Councilor Bob Todd. “This motion does not change course or interfere with” the current process, Todd said. “It is a parallel process where two high-level alternatives — demolition or rehabilitation — would be compared by Council, apples to apples, and a final decision may be made.” The motion specifies that Council receives, by Jan. 17, an overview of a rehabilitation plan and schedule for completing it. It calls for the city to issue requests for proposals for engineering and construction “on an expedited basis,” fast-tracking of the rehabilitation plan for review by Council and the Historic Preservation Commission, and both bodies’ approval by Feb. 21. The target date for fully implementing the rehabilitation plan is early April, before spring runoff or rain might further undermine the bridge. The motion also specifies that the city will “continue to implement public safety measures and take reasonable preventative maintenance measures as recommended by the professional engineer.” The bridge has been closed since April 2015, when a code enforcement officer noticed it had been damaged by high water in Ruxton Creek. Council voted July 5 to demolish the bridge and applied for a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps’ process includes review and approval of a historic preservation memorandum of understanding. In response to previous citizen pressure, Council voted 4-3 on Dec. 6 to postpone consideration of a demolition contract with engineering firm Amec Foster Wheeler until the Corps of Engineers permit is issued. Todd and five other citizens applied for and received consulting party status, allowing them to comment on the demolition permit application. Partly as a result of their efforts, the Corps took the unusual step of opening the comment process to the public. The comment period closed Wednesday, Jan. 4. Todd said the six consulting parties — whom Manitou Mayor Nicole Nicoletta has dubbed the Manitou Six — met Christmas Eve and, during the holiday period, developed the motion he brought before Council. Five of the Manitou Six — Aimee Cox, Bill Koerner, John Graham, Ann Nichols and Ken Jaray — signed a letter Cox drafted, which was submitted to the Corps of Engineers on Wednesday, Jan. 4. “What we’re saying is we don’t think demolition is the correct way to go and that the renovation option needs to be considered and fully vetted,” Koerner said after the meeting. “My hope is that something comes back from the Corps saying, ‘We’d like you to take another look at this.’” Todd said he did not sign the letter but would submit one of his own, as a citizen. “I do not want to create the perception of being in favor of one option or the other,” Todd said. “I am only in favor of the merits of comparing the two. My role needs to be that of a collaborator and facilitator.” He said about 75 people have sent him communications about the bridge. Citizen support “This is about Council directing city staff to bring forward a rehabilitation plan that is consistent with community values,” Cox said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We believe this can be done. … We need to have the political will to make it happen.” Graham said the consultant group considered the professional opinions of two structural engineers with expertise in masonry arch bridges. Opinion letters from Registered Professional Engineers Steve Lowe and Michael Orsillo were presented to Council along with the motion. Both engineers disagreed with previous engineering conclusions that the bridge was in imminent danger of failure. “If this bridge was a football, it would have been fumbled many times,” Graham said. “I feel like the city has been obstructive several times.” Although Manitou has received federal funds for several flood-mitigation projects, the city was unable to get Federal Emergency Management Agency approval for the Brook Street bridge and must bear the entire cost of repairs or replacement. Graham noted that the estimated cost for demolition and replacement of the bridge is approaching $600,000, although the two structural engineers said rehabilitation could be done for much less. “This thing just got out of hand,” Graham said. “A little city like Manitou can’t go on addressing infrastructure as recklessly as this.” Other citizens joined the Manitou Six in urging council to take another look at options for the bridge. “Part of what led us to this point is exuberance over federal funding,” resident Dale Latty said. “It started with frantic concern for our own safety. … In some cases, we got very expensive options and overbuilt solutions. I hope in the future we can do this differently.” Resident Michael Maio said he was concerned about Council’s “march toward demolition. There are no guarantees that any other historic structures in this town will be preserved…. Please come up with solutions that preserve our town rather than destroying it.” “We have a priceless resource of historic structures,” Historic Preservation Commission Chair Alan Delwiche said. “We have to think really hard before we remove one brick or one stone.” Council, staff comments Toll said she thought the city has reached a point “where we don’t want to be held hostage by flood recovery. … We need to embrace other priorities. The community is telling us that our historic bridges are assets (of) the highest priority.” Councilor Randy Hodges, who opposed the motion, said, “This bridge and imminent failure just scares the heck out of me. … If it falls down, we’ve got a disaster on our hands.” Hodges questioned whether any contractors could perform the repair work outlined in the Lowe and Orsillo letters within the timeframe Todd’s motion specified. Mayor Pro Tem Gary Smith, who also voted against the motion, said the city’s Public Services staff “have completely done their due diligence” in soliciting bids for demolishing the bridge. “I have to stand behind our staff.” Addressing the motion’s citizen supporters, Nicoletta said, “I want you to know you are heard, you are greatly valued and your perspective is greatly respected.” Responding to a comment that the community is watching what Council does, she added, “I personally don’t see the community viewing it as you do. I see the community watching a group of people turning over a process that’s been followed, that’s been voted on, and I don’t see that as a positive thing for the community. “I’m 100 percent confident in the process. The options have been examined, and I am backing staff in the current process,” Nicoletta said. Public Services Director Shelly Cobau said she thought it was feasible to meet the Jan. 17 deadline for outlining the process but that implementing a new request for proposals in conformance with the city’s procurement process would make the Feb. 21 deadline unrealistic. She said the request would have to be posted for 30 days and that a panel of rankers would need time to evaluate engineering submissions. “I’d say it’s more a 60-day process,” Cobau said. “The target date for implementation by April is doable, but it puts us into spring (and) having to contemplate someone in the creek. We cannot turn off Ruxton Creek.” Cobau invited a member of the Manitou Six to join the rankers but cautioned that staff cannot confer with proposing engineers during the process, on penalty of disqualification. Fencing that is being installed to keep pedestrians off the bridge “is not a reaction to this,” she said. “It has been in the works.” “I don’t want there to be a public impression that myself and staff are out to destroy historic resources, because that is simply not the case,” Cobau added. Next steps After the meeting, proponents of preserving the bridge said they were pleased with Council’s action. “If, as a community, we can pull this off, we should be able to save money, foster historic preservation, kickstart common sense and use what we learn in the process to solve future infrastructure problems,” Graham said. The challenges ahead include meeting the deadlines set in Todd’s motion. “Now comes the really hard work,” Koerner said. “We’re more than willing to work with Jason (Wells) and the staff any way we can to facilitate this renovation option. We want them to be successful, no matter what the solution is.”