Council looks at streamlining event process

Blowin’ in the wind Monday’s strong winds — as high as 99 mph — caused at least minor damage throughout Manitou Springs, with the Craftwood Inn, 404 El Paso Blvd., bearing the brunt (top photo). The wind toppled one tree, damaging the nearby stone wall, and snapped another tree a few feet up its trunk. Second and third from top, Mo’s Diner, 108 Manitou Ave., was damaged when a large tree to its west fell on the building, damaging the roof in at least two places. The wind also pushed over the Little Free Library at the rear of the Manitou Art Center’s parking lot. Photos by Rhonda Van Pelt Need help cleaning up? El Paso County’s Office of Emergency Management call center is ready to offer resources to people in need of help with non-emergency debris removal, repairs, power outage concerns and other issues related to wind damage and power outages. Many local organizations are standing by to help those who are unable to meet these needs themselves. Call 575-8888 for non-emergency concerns. Please also check on neighbors who may need help in power outage areas or wind damaged neighborhoods, particularly elderly, disabled, or those with special circumstances. Information: www.elpasoco.com, click on Emergency Preparedness under Popular Services. Manitou Springs City Council is considering new events procedures that would streamline the process of applying and getting approval for events. Applications would go through an Event Review and Impact Commission (ERIC) for evaluation, review and implementation of changes before they are sent to Council for approval, Events Coordinator Joy Williams told Council at a work session Tuesday. The commission, composed of representatives from the Public Services Streets and Parks divisions, the Police Department, SP-Plus, Mountain Metropolitan Transit and Williams, has been meeting since June to help develop the new procedures and policies. This year, it will include representatives from Council-

appointed boards such as the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and the Chamber of Commerce. Williams said ERIC will help measure and allocate city services and will deliver measurable results on goals including economic impact, optimization of the events calendar, impact on the community and effects on Plan Manitou goals, including environmental preservation, artistic and cultural stimulation, education, and health and well-being. Data on these results could be gathered through surveys to evaluate events’ effects on businesses and residents. “We’ve never had a way to evaluate how events are impacting businesses and the community,” Williams said. “I think it’s important for us to understand how events are affecting our city.” The new procedures would reduce the current 12-page event application form to two pages. Applications would be submitted to the city and reviewed by Williams, who would send them to ERIC members. The commission would meet once a month or more often if needed. Once ERIC approved an application, it would be sent to Council. The process would reduce the time Council has to spend on reviewing event applications and smooth the process for applicants, Williams said. Event promoters could still apply for waivers of city fees, and ERIC would also evaluate these requests before they are presented to Council for approval. “We’re sticking with the same criteria as in the past,” Williams said. These include alignment with community goals, positive economic and social impacts, attracting guests and tourists, and community enrichment. “We will strive to lower event impacts on the parks and environments,” Williams said. “This is something I feel very strongly about. I would like to focus on criteria in our policy that doesn’t just suggest recycling but makes it mandatory.” Larger events could be required to follow a zero-waste protocol. Council waived more than $40,000 in event fees last year, Williams said, including use fees for Memorial Hall and city parks, overtime pay for police patrol officers and more than $5,000 in Public Services fees. The new procedures would strive to reveal hidden costs to the city that aren’t currently being captured in event fee calculations. For example, when a parade requires closure of Manitou Avenue, the city loses parking revenues. Public Services Director Shelley Cobau said it’s also challenging to have more than one major event, such as the Commonwheel Labor Day Weekend Art Festival (Sept. 2-4 this year) and the Manitou Heritage Brew Fest (Sept. 23), in Memorial Park within a few weeks. “It causes some strain when we have a large event on grass in the park. It doesn’t have time to recover before the next event,” she said. “We’re not real good at capturing costs until the day of the event,” Police Chief Joe Ribeiro said. “The time we spend up to the event in meetings and afterward, we’re not capturing that in the cost of the event.” Events also provide scheduling challenges for the Public Services and Police departments, Cobau and Ribeiro said. The Police Department sometimes has to hire El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies to help cover events so it can continue regular patrols and answer calls. Williams said the commission could have the option to require a promoter to hire security or other personnel if an event is deemed to place too great a strain on city resources. She said her next steps would be refining event procedures, developing an event guide and setting up a user-friendly events tab on the city website where applicants can fill out forms online.