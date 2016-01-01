Council considers name change for parking board

‘Manitou Soules’ Gretchen Wieshuber, left, and Annie Schmitt talk with Shanti Toll during the Jan. 20 opening reception of the “Manitou Soules” exhibit at the Manitou Art Center. The exhibit, which runs through March 12, features numerous Manitou residents’ images and artwork. Photo by Rhonda Van Pelt Manitou Springs City Council may change the name of the Parking Authority Board to the Transportation and Parking Board. The board has requested the name change in order to reflect its role in advising Council and overseeing transit programs, according to a proposed ordinance Council discussed at a work session Tuesday. Senior Planner Michelle Anthony, staff liaison to the board, drafted the ordinance. The ordinance also changes requirements for board membership, removing the requirement that three members represent the business sector. It has been difficult to find business representatives because board members also must be Manitou residents, Anthony said. The seven regular members of the board would represent business, residential and recreational concerns under the new ordinance. The board had asked that the name be changed to Transportation and Parking Commission, but Councilor Coreen Toll said that term implies that a panel has powers to make decisions beyond advising. She cited the Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission as examples. “We need consistency in the language,” Toll said. Board Chair Bill Koerner said the board’s goals for this year include updating its role in parking and transportation, acquiring funding for a parking management and capacity study and developing a long-range parking and transportation plan, and working with the Metro District regarding its plans for decking the Wichita Parking Lot on Manitou Avenue. In a memo to Council, the board indicated that it would seek funding during midyear budget discussions to fund a parking study. “We’ve now done pretty much everything those (previous) parking studies said,” Anthony said. “We need one that says what our future capacity should be before making large capital investments and strategic decisions.” The board also plans to work with the city to continue to mitigate the Manitou Incline’s effects on the city. “The city has tried to mitigate neighborhood and traffic impacts from the unmanaged usage of the Incline by adjusting parking policy and operations, including the shuttle,” the board’s memo stated. “The impact … must be managed through methods other than the city’s parking programs.” Councilors asked Anthony to add provisions to the draft ordinance concerning the board’s role in advising Council on transportation and its relationship with SP Plus, the city’s parking contractor. Anthony said the revised ordinance would be presented to Council next month. Joe Leung, regional manager for SP Plus, agreed that a new parking study is warranted. “You’re going to reach capacity at some point,” Leung said. “Without a forward-thinking plan, it’s too late when you reach that point.” Leung also said SP Plus could design and host a website with comprehensive parking information and develop a wayfinding system that would direct visitors to available parking. Visitors currently access the Manitou Springs section of SP Plus’s website to reserve spaces at the Barr Lot. Other parking information is found on the city and Chamber websites. Parking revenues and advertising could fund development of a more comprehensive. mobile-friendly parking website to minimize impact on the city’s budget, Leung said. “We envision someone going on their phone, going to ParkManitou.com, click on Barr Trail, go into a transaction and getting a button that navigates them from their door to the Barr Trail Lot,” he said. The website also could monitor the route of the shuttle and show visitors how long it would be before a shuttle arrives at the Hiawatha Gardens stop. “There are a lot of things we could tie into it,” Leung said. Manitou netted more than $900,000 in parking revenues in 2016, an increase of $300,000 over the previous year. Those revenues could help pay for improvements, Leung said. SP Plus Senior Vice President Chris Conley said the parking contractor has had positive feedback from visitors since the paid parking program was implemented, but Councilor Becky Elder said she has received complaints from residents and businesses. “I think we really haven’t figured out what to do about residents, and I have heard from businesses that people are really mad and say they’re not coming back,” Elder said. She said residents were not happy about losing the three free hours of parking offered in previous off-seasons. “People don’t want to feel like they are being made an avenue of revenue for the city,” Elder said. Councilor Bob Todd suggested that fees for the Barr Trail lot, currently $20 for 4 hours or 24 hours, be adjusted; that the 12-hour limit for parking downtown be revised, and that modifications to the Residential Parking Program be considered. “On Washington Avenue, we have a lot of parking capacity that sits vacant (during the day),” Todd said. “A resident suggested that there might be pockets on Washington Avenue that might be available for parking.” Koerner said the parking program is a work in progress. “The purpose of the program is to ease congestion all over the city,” Koerner said. “It does raise money, but the prime purpose is to maintain quality of life.” SP Plus’ contract with the city will come up for renewal in March 2018.