Council ponders role for housing advisory board

Fun with fruitcake Top, Caroline Kershner looks happy with her effort at the Great Fruitcake Toss, held Saturday, Jan. 28, in Memorial Park. Second from top, stilt walker Xavier Fretard entertains the crowd by winding up to throw a fruitcake. Above, Seth Nolen tries out the official fruitcake throne after winning the title of fruitcake king for his athletic prowess with fruitcakes. He carried one on a spoon through an obstacle course in 9.03 seconds, threw one at 66 mph and tossed one through a hoop from 30 feet away. Gretchen Wieshuber won the Too Good to Toss Bake-off. Photos by Casey Bradley Gent The Housing Task Force will not become an official city advisory board until after a March 14 meeting to better define roles and responsibilities of all Manitou Springs boards and commissions. City Council discussed a draft ordinance Tuesday that would create a Housing Advisory Board, but decided it needed some tweaking. The task force has been meeting for more than a year and a half to study issues related to housing, especially affordable housing. It has addressed matters including code changes to permit tiny housing and energy-efficient retrofitting of existing properties. Making the board an official city entity would ease the way toward getting grants, said Councilor Coreen Toll, who was instrumental in convening the independent group. “There’s no question that there’s a will in the community for more housing,” Toll said. “There’s such a will that it got added as a category in the master plan (Plan Manitou).” The draft ordinance was based on recommendations in Plan Manitou, which is scheduled for presentation to Council on March 21. Councilors suggested revisions to the ordinance to better define the housing board’s responsibilities and pathways for communication and collaboration with other boards, including the Historic Preservation Commission and Planning Commission. “I struggled with this a little,” Planning Director Wade Burkholder said. “I certainly think this board can help implement Plan Manitou. But I can see some conflicts arising.” Burkholder said he is concerned that some of the things the task force is talking about, including tiny homes, could increase residential density and overburden the city’s infrastructure. “A lot of tiny homes are on wheels. I’m never going to recommend allowing vehicles to be rolled in and people living in driveways,” Burkholder said. “This is a huge topic. It’s going to be very easy to get wrapped around the axle and go in many different directions.” Council asked City Attorney Jeff Parker to review and revise the ordinance to include concerns expressed during the discussion. “The ordinance is definitely not ready,” Mayor Nicole Nicoletta said. “We’re not going to rush it.” Also Tuesday, Council discussed adoption of the International Property Maintenance Code and other enforcement tools the city could use to address substandard or derelict buildings. The city currently relies on nuisance provisions in its code that outline a process the city must use before it can abate a nuisance. “Most nuisance codes are much broader,” Parker said. “My recommendation is to update the nuisance ordinance, first of all, to be a more efficient process and have more modern definitions of nuisance. Most violations of the Building Code can be abated as nuisance.” He also suggested strengthening code provisions that apply to vacant and abandoned buildings. The city could adopt the Property Maintenance Code in its entirety or incorporate provisions applicable to Manitou. Although it is not unusual for cities to adopt the entire code, “there is a fair amount of concern that we don’t want to adopt a code that would make every building in the city in violation,” Parker said. Councilor Bob Todd suggested that the Housing Task Force take on the issue. Toll said the group would meet with Code Enforcement Officer Kurt Arnoldussen to discuss what provisions could be incorporated from the International Property Management Code.