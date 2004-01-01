WAAP project swings into action

Road construction updates

Photo by Rhonda Van Pelt Workers cut down trees just east of the Ridge Road/Colorado Avenue intersection on Feb. 2. Garden of the Gods Place between El Paso Boulevard and Manitou Avenue has reopened to traffic, although some work remained on sidewalks and curbs on Tuesday afternoon. Lane closures continue for the Westside Avenue Action Plan project. Crews will be locating utilities on West Colorado Avenue/Manitou Avenue between the Highway 24 overpass and Ridge Road 7 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. It won’t be easy and it won’t be quick, and we’ll feel a lot of labor pains along the way, but the Westside Avenue Action Plan project should yield huge benefits for Manitou Springs in the long run. Approximately 75 people attended an open house on Thursday, Feb. 2, to see the latest renderings of the “before” and “after” versions of Colorado/Manitou avenues between 31st Street and the U.S. Highway 24 interchange. They also heard presentations by officials and representatives of various entities involved in the project, scheduled for completion in December 2018. The overarching mission is to create a “slow and social” connection between Manitou and Old Colorado City, increasing safety for pedestrians and drivers, and revitalizing the area long known as “No Man’s Land.” Dennis Barron, El Paso County project management supervisor, acted as the evening’s master of ceremonies. “We’ve had an extensive public input process throughout the project, dealing with the stakeholder organizations and community groups, and hopefully we captured the needs of the project. We’re at a point where we can build this $30.9 million project, mostly funded by the voter-approved Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority,” Barron said. Manitou Mayor Nicole Nicoletta read a statement from former Mayor Marcy Morrison, who was among those who got the ball rolling on the project. “I am truly disappointed that I could not be present tonight, but I’m so excited that what was a gleam in the eyes of a half-dozen people back in 2004 is truly becoming a reality. I can hardly believe it except in my daydreams. Thanks to our communities who are truly making it happen,” Morrison wrote. “I see sidewalks, real curbs, trees, nice benches, bus locations and a bridge that will be used to extend our trails for walkers and bicyclists. Above all, buildings for businesses and attractive apartments, as well as parking spots where our residents and visitors will be welcomed to an attractive area whether they travel east or west on the avenue. “Tell me that we will have incredible weather, wonderful workers and that we will complete the project on time and under budget. Now, I know I’m dreaming. Sincerely, Marcy Morrison.” “So that’s from her heart and she’s one of the pioneers of this project,” Nicoletta said. The mayor acknowledged the work of Manitou’s Urban Renewal Authority members: Ann Nichols, Farley McDonough, Marcy Morrison, Marc Snyder, Dennis Minchow, Alan Gregory, Sallie Clark and City Councilor Coreen Toll. Clark, another WAAP ringleader and former county commissioner, talked about how the project’s seeds were planted. “In 2004, before I was elected, Marcy and I walked along that corridor and she said, ‘Something needs to be done.’ That’s how long it takes for some of these projects. This is an approximately $30 million project that you’re seeing finally coming to fruition, and that just doesn’t happen overnight.” As Clark acknowledged, one stumbling block was the multiple jurisdictions the project encompasses: Manitou, Colorado Springs and its Colorado Springs Utilities, El Paso County and the Colorado Department of Transportation. It took years and a lot of public feedback before the ideas and funding were in place and Wildcat Construction came on board as contractor. “I don’t know if any of you watched ‘The A-Team,’ but I did. I was a big fan of George Peppard and he used to say, ‘I love it when a plan comes together,’” Clark said. “This is the Avenue Team, the A-Team, and we’re all coming together to get rid of the name ‘No Man’s Land,’ so it’s everyone’s land.” Clark also thanked former Manitou Mayor Marc Snyder, who was present, for his efforts over the years. Clark’s successor as District 3 county commissioner, Stan VanderWerf, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “The road and bridge improvements, along with the updated storm and sewer system and utility infrastructure, are first steps toward a revitalization that’s going to benefit the citizens and businesses in our community,” he said. “This is going to attract development; it’s going to attract tourism. We’re going to be a healthier community for this, so I am just thrilled that we’re doing this today and through the couple years for us to go through the construction.” As the Bulletin reported in the Dec. 15 issue, ground was officially broken in early December. Crews have already cut down trees near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Ridge Road, and a nearby wall will be replaced by a new retaining wall, a sidewalk and plantings. Manitou/Colorado Avenue will be narrowed to one lane in each direction, with center turn lanes for the almost 90 access points along the corridor. Crews will underground utilities, add sidewalks, bike lanes and lighting, upgrade water and sewer lines, reroute 1,000 feet of Fountain Creek to better handle high water and build a new bridge at Columbia Road — all while minimizing the impact on drivers, business owners and residents. “This is a complicated project. We want to stress that the construction contractor and the construction management team are going to work hard to get this job done as quickly as possible with the least pain, but there still will be some pain,” Colorado Springs city engineer Mike Chaves told the audience. A few people asked about traffic impacts after Ridge Road is closed between West Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue to create a trail plaza for pedestrians and bicyclists. Steve Murray, project design engineer with the consulting firm of Felsburg, Holt & Ullevig, fielded those questions. “When the city looked at closing Ridge Road, they did a public-involvement process that was an independent project to this one. The number of vehicles counted there were 50 vehicles per hour during the peak hour, a very low volume,” he said. “That was so low, that’s why the city was looking at closing that section. Diverting 50 vehicles through there will be easily handled, especially because you have a signal light in that section at Ridge Road as well as at Columbia Road.” Acquiring rights of way and temporary and permanent easements for construction is a crucial part of the project, said Zane Stultz, project manager for Wildcat Construction. “Some of the properties have been acquired; some of it will be ongoing throughout 2017. If you haven’t been contacted by any of the property acquisition team, you will. The utility design is ongoing as well; you’ve seen us out acquiring that data for finding out where the utilities are so we can finish that design.” Stultz explained that the project is broken into three segments, with the first segment closest to the highway interchange, but that work will overlap and happen simultaneously on various stretches of the roadway. The contractor will endeavor to keep one lane open in each direction, but Stultz emphasized that circumstances may force them to occasionally narrow Manitou Avenue or Colorado Avenue to one lane total with vehicles flagged at each end. Lisa Bachman, who is handling public relations for the project, was the final speaker. She reiterated what many others mentioned, that everyone involved will do their best to minimize inconvenience. “There might be some very minor impacts, but the contractor and their team will get with you in advance and say, ‘Here’s what’s going on, here’s what to expect,’ and work things out with you,” Bachman said. “Just make sure that you know what’s going on. Everybody’s in communication. Communication is going to be huge on this project.”