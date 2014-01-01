URA will invest $1.9 million in Westside Avenue improvements

Victory for Vecchio Top, Brian Vecchio congratulates his father, Ken, after the Mustangs defeated Salida, giving the elder Vecchio his 500th career win Tuesday night. Second from top, Coach Ken Vecchio talks with his players during Tuesday’s Salida game. Above, Davyn Adamscheck drives to the basket against Salida. Photos by Daniel Mohrmann Thanks to the tax on recreational marijuana sales, the Urban Renewal Authority board has substantial income; board members outlined Tuesday how the board plans to spend the money. The URA’s 2017 budget, presented to City Council, projects $1 million in revenues. Combined with its balance at the end of 2016, the URA has some $3.2 million in available funds. Because the city’s two recreational marijuana stores are within the URA district on Manitou’s east side, the authority receives about a third of the sales tax on marijuana sales the city collects. The URA also receives a portion of property taxes within the district. The board will contribute $100,000 to operation of shuttle service this year, but the biggest projected expenditures — approximately $1.9 million — will go toward capital projects in conjunction with the Westside Avenue Action Plan. The plan’s basic features, such as paving, curb and gutter installation and undergrounding utilities, are being financed through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The board has allocated money for amenities and extras including a transit stop, art pedestals and landscaping, streetlights, water and sewer lines, streetscape enhancements, a pocket park, creek and bridge improvements, and a trailhead and bridge from the street to the Midland Trail. Besides the shuttle contribution, the board budgeted about $400,000 for operating expenses this year, including fees for legal services, accounting, consulting and administrative support. It also plans to award about $200,000 in redevelopment grants and $10,000 in site improvement grants. Councilor Coreen Toll said she would like to see a commitment toward requiring some workforce housing stated clearly in the URA’s plan. “All of the public feedback going back to 2014 … suggested that there be more workforce housing through the URA,” Toll said. “I’d just like to see a target of some percentage.” She suggested that the percentage be 5 percent to 10 percent and that the URA work with the Housing Authority Board. “We already are looking at mixed use,” URA Board President Farley McDonough said. “I don’t know that focusing on housing is our goal.” “In fact, it’s not,” said URA Vice President Marc Snyder. “The URA was set aside to develop a second center of commerce that doesn’t compete with downtown but complements it.” Snyder said the URA is looking at buildings up to four stories high, with the bottom two floors reserved for commercial development and office space. “The last two floors would be reserved for residential use,” Snyder said. “That may be an opportunity to get a developer to dedicate some of that space to affordable housing, but it needs to work within a market-based environment. We certainly make it clear that these are community goals that we’ve adopted and support. But to try and lead with housing is contrary to our mission.” “I don’t think we necessarily are in disagreement,” Board Member Marcy Morrison said. “Putting a number on it is uncomfortable for me, because we have no idea how the build-out will come about. We have to wait and see what kind of interests we will get for these areas. … Developers don’t like to see percentages either.” Snyder said the board is “excited that the (Westside Avenue) projects are going to start from west to east. We are building a good relationship with the county; there’s a lot of great collaboration going on. “You are going to see a lot of activity from the URA.”