Council loosens zero tolerance enforcement policy

Half a dozen Manitou Springs police officers showed up Tuesday to tell City Council that zero tolerance enforcement is turning the city into "a police state." "The majority of officers are not on board with zero tolerance," Det. Josh Thomas said. "The unintended consequences are going to drive away visitors — the people who pay our salaries. When we're blanketing the community with tickets, who wants to come to that city? Why come to a town that's a fascist state, a police state? I urge you guys to reconsider zero tolerance and leave things up to the judgment of your officers." After hearing from several officers and an officer's wife, Council relaxed the zero tolerance mandate and allowed officers discretion in citing misdemeanor violations in the downtown area under the direction of Police Chief Joe Ribeiro. "The friendly face of Manitou is contrary to zero tolerance," Ribeiro said. But he made it clear that officers would continue enforcing city laws. "Alcohol, marijuana, felonies — those are things we're not going to back off on," Ribeiro said. "The behavior will stop once word gets out that taking somebody's food out of their hands, you go to jail." Council instructed the Police Department to take a zero-tolerance enforcement stance and ordered closure of the Soda Springs Park pavilion at an emergency meeting last July 1. The actions occurred after a series of incidents that included defacing of the pavilion's stage, harassment of a city employee and fights in the park, one of which left a victim paralyzed. "The appearance of this working in the short term is accurate," Ribeiro said. "It did what you intended it to do; it's time to go to Plan B." Zero tolerance "is taking away a tool that we need to do our job," Sgt. Orion Hendrickson said. "If the chief directs us, we're going to do it, but I don't believe it's the best thing with what we're trying to achieve." Ticketing visitors for minor violations accomplishes nothing except ensuring that they won't come back, he said. Hendrickson's wife, Amanda Hendrickson, said the policy has taken a toll on officers, who work 12-hour shifts, and their families. "It's heartbreaking," she said. "Zero tolerance is officer burnout. If you cut us open, we bleed Manitou." Mayor Nicole Nicoletta said Councilor Becky Elder had asked to revisit the zero tolerance policy. Elder said she has been receiving feedback about residents getting fined heavily for minor offenses such as smoking cigarettes in the park. "I want to have cops that are happy in their job and glad to be here, not out there just being a hammer," Elder said. "It seems to me that it's not the kind of image that we want for Manitou." Officer Gary Johnson asked Nicoletta about the objective of the zero tolerance policy. "It sends a message that's counter to the message I saw all over Facebook and all over town that you can go to Manitou and do anything you want," Nicoletta said. "Also it's me walking around town and seeing things, constituents saying they've seen aggressive behavior, vagrants, aggression toward city employee and violence." She asked how officers would maintain order without zero tolerance. "If we can be supported by you guys, we can come up with plans to accomplish your goals while still being officers," Johnson said. Those measures would include deploying more resources during events and increasing police presence downtown by having officers spend time during their shifts on walking patrols. "One answer is community policing," Ribeiro said. "If we are aware of this early, we can target specific things." Officers can only act upon behavior they see, so it is important for people to sign complaints when they witness violations, Hendrickson said. Enactment of the sit-lie ordinance and clarification of the sidewalk obstruction ordinance also gave police additional tools, he said. Ribeiro expressed confidence that his officers are able to use discretion appropriately. "We hire for character, and our expectations are high," he said. "If it's not working, then you can turn the heat up on me." The police chief summed up the approach the department will now take after the meeting. "The Police Department is committed to maintaining a friendly, but appropriately firm, presence in the downtown," he said.