Cañon trees to be removed next week

Coffee with the mayor City Administrator Jason Wells and Mayor Nicole Nicoletta listen to a resident during her inaugural coffee with the mayor session, held Tuesday, May 2, at Red Dog Coffee. Nicoletta said she enjoyed the dialogue, which touched on the Williams Canyon Flood Channel, city landscaping, community engagement and stormwater. Her next session will be 10-11 a.m. June 6 at Good Karma, 110 Cañon Ave. Photo by Rhonda Van Pelt Five elm trees on Cañon Avenue will be cut down beginning Wednesday, May 10. A news release from Public Services Director Shelley Cobau said the “cooperative tree removal project planned by the City’s Public Services Department and the Colorado Springs Utilities” would result in closure of Cañon Avenue to pedestrian and vehicular traffic between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The Cañon Avenue parking lot will be closed as well. A detour routing vehicular traffic around the work zone via Lafayette Avenue to Park Avenue will be put in place while Cañon is closed. Park Avenue will temporarily become a two-way street, and flaggers and signs will direct motorists to the detour. It is anticipated that the street and lot will fully reopen no later than May 12. Colorado Springs Utilities will assist the city in removing the trees at no charge. By a 5-2 vote on April 18, Manitou Springs City Council voted to remove the five trees as part of a motion to approve a $133,809 contract to widen the sidewalk on the south side of Cañon Avenue between St. Andrews Episcopal Church and the parking lot. Councilors Bob Todd and Becky Elder dissented. During discussion at that meeting, Councilors considered problems presented by the broken and uneven sidewalk and a report from Dave Carpenter, an arborist with Tall Timbers Tree & Shrub Service, that stated the trees were infested with European elm scale and had not been properly maintained. “The excessive limb weight over the street is a potential threat to vehicle/pedestrian traffic,” Carpenter’s report stated. He recommended removal. City Administrator Jason Wells informed Council that he expects the current 36-inch-wide standard for sidewalks to be increased to 48 inches to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. At subsequent meetings on April 25 and Tuesday, May 2, Council declined to revisit the decision to remove the trees. With Councilors Todd, Elder and Coreen Toll absent Tuesday, Council indicated no interest in reconsidering the decision but did agree to reach out to citizens on an initiative to address the streetscape around the trees after they are removed. Council’s discussion occurred late in Tuesday’s meeting after an executive session that cleared Council chambers of spectators. After the meeting, Wells said he had reiterated to Council that the goal of widening and repairing the sidewalk could be accomplished without removing the trees by constructing walkarounds where wheelchairs could pass. “ADA compliance is not compelling that removal,” Wells said. “Council directed us to do so.” “Our municipal code says if the trees are diseased, we’re obligated to take them down. If not, we’re in violation of our own code,” Cobau said. In addition, some of the trees’ roots are sticking up and could trip people. Since the April 18 meeting, citizen opposition to removing the trees has been growing. During public comments at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, resident Lana Sinclair presented a letter to Council signed by about 40 citizens. Sinclair said she had hired Mountain High Tree Service to conduct a second inspection of the trees. “The westernmost American Elm is primarily dead,” Certified Arborist Rebecca Wegner stated in a report to Sinclair. “The others are still growing and functioning in spite of a tough site. They provide a canopy that shades much of Cañon Avenue.” Wegner concurred that the trees are suffering from an infestation of European elm scale, which has resulted in “honeydew and a black sooty mold. Both are a nuisance, but not a problem for the trees.” Elm scale is treatable, and “a couple of these trees might be recoverable with treatment and pruning,” Wegner stated. But if they are cut down, “their canopy will never be replaced, because of requirements for new tree plantings under power lines.” Resident Tina Riesterer noted that Manitou’s artist emeritus Charles Rockey painted a portrait and wrote a story about the two trees he called “The Tree Couple.” “I see them full of richness and character,” Riesterer said. “We shouldn’t just cut down the trees because it’s free,” resident and former Manitou Mayor Bill Koerner said after the meeting. “Trees are a valuable community resource. We need to find a way to get back on track and honor our community values.” Todd said after the meeting that he and Elder represent 25 percent of Manitou’s residents. “I believe Becky Elder’s and my votes have been reflective of the view of at least 25 percent of the city’s electorate, which mirrors how a responsive, representative democracy works,” he said. Todd said he urged Council to develop a broader plan and vision for the Cañon-Park corridor in collaboration with city staff, the Park and Recreation Advisory Board, Manitou Springs Garden Club, Planning Commission and other groups. “By year-end, over $3 million will be expended on five projects within that four-tenths of a mile,” Todd said. “This corridor has not received the city’s attention for a streetscape plan such as have Downtown Manitou and the Manitou Urban Renewal Authority area. As a result, this corridor is a piecemeal and neglected patchwork.” Citizen activists are planning an informal gathering regarding the removal of the trees from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, near the Mansions Park fountain behind City Hall.