Songs, tears accompany Cañon trees’ removal

Mustangs gallop toward state tourney Courtesy of Brian Vecchio

From left, Chloe Unruh, Erin Ihrig, Dani Ortonward pause for a photo on their favorite surface. Dani Ortonward and Erin Ihrig are going to the Class 3A girls state golf tournament. Ortonward shot a 29-over-par 100 and Ihrig shot a 101 to qualify for the tournament, which starts May 22 at the Broadlands Golf Course in Broomfield. It will be the first 3A girls golf tournament in Colorado history. This is the second straight year that Ortonward has qualified for state. She shot a 105 on the first day of last year’s 4A tournament and followed up with a 93 on the second day. She finished tied for 55th overall for individuals. Photos by Casey Bradley Gent Protesters’ cries and the growl of chainsaws shattered a peaceful spring morning Wednesday as five beloved trees on Cañon Avenue were taken down. More than 40 people lined both sides of the street to oppose the action. Tears fell as the first limb from the westernmost tree hit the ground at 8:07 a.m. The protesters started assembling before 6:30 a.m. to keep their vigil beside the ribbon-wrapped trees, carrying signs that indicated their displeasure. “Don’t be shady. We need our trees,” one said. “Stewardship please of our dollars and trees,” stated another. Although some people in town viewed the gnarled and badly pruned American elms as ugly, others, like Manitou’s artist emeritus Charles Rockey, saw them as a key part of the city’s history, full of richness and character. Rockey immortalized a pair of 70-year-old trees he called Elmer and Ella, “The Tree Couple,” with a portrait and story in his most recent book, “Love Songs of Middle Time Echoed through Illuminations and Fables.” Lana Sinclair and Char Amant joined hands and embraced one of the pair until police ordered them to move. Rockey joined the protest, bringing a sketchbook to draw the trees one last time. Two protesters, Kelsey Shogren and Sally Fitzgerald, were issued citations for refusing to leave the work zone. “We were told that if we went back inside, we would be arrested and taken to the Criminal Justice Center,” Shogren said. The two were cited to appear in Municipal Court in July. Another protester was treated in an ambulance after she experienced breathing difficulties. This being Manitou, music accompanied the protest. Artist and resident Ken Reisterer played “Taps” as crews from Asplundh Tree Expert Co. ripped into the trees. Protesters sang along as Reisterer played “America the Beautiful,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Over the Rainbow” and “What a Wonderful World.” A few protesters taunted the work crews and city staff with shouts of “Go home.” But for the most part, the crowd watched quietly from behind yellow tape stretched across the street. Council approves removal The protest has been building since Manitou Springs City Council voted April 18 to remove the trees as part of a motion to approve a contract for sidewalk work alongside Cañon Avenue. Councilors Bob Todd and Becky Elder voted against the motion. The city received a $133,809 federal community block grant and determined to use it to increase the width of the sidewalk in anticipation of updated standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act. City Administrator Jason Wells said, however, that ADA compliance did not trigger removal of the trees, but rather a report from an arborist recommending that they be cut down because of an infestation of European elm scale. Last week, Sinclair obtained a second arborist report stating that all but one of the trees could be treated and could thrive if properly pruned. “They provide a canopy that shades much of Cañon Avenue,” Certified Arborist Rebecca Wegner’s report said. That canopy “will never be replaced, because of requirements for new tree plantings under power lines.” Small groups of protesters attended subsequent Council meetings April 25 and May 2, imploring Council to revisit the decision, but Councilors declined to do so. Summoned by Sinclair and Amant, the group gathered Sunday in Mansions Park to organize and plan strategy. “I think it’s our responsibility to contact every Council member,” resident and former Councilor John Shada said. “We need to be absolutely positive that they can change their mind.” Protest precedes Council meeting Dozens of protesters staged a demonstration along Manitou Avenue in front of City Hall before the Tuesday, May 9, Council work session, waving signs at passing motorists as some honked their horns in support. Then they sat quietly in Council chambers, displaying their signs, but were not allowed to speak. When longtime resident Donna Elder asked if councilors would reconsider the trees, Mayor Nicole Nicoletta said they would not, because the item was not on Tuesday’s agenda. As Elder repeated her request, Nicoletta said she would have Elder removed if she continued. “I’m leaving, but I think this is astounding,” Elder said. Her daughter, Councilor Becky Elder, and Councilor Coreen Toll were out of the country for Tuesday’s meeting. After discussing other matters, Council cleared the chambers for an executive session to discuss a letter signed by Shada, former Mayor Bill Koerner and attorney Larry Skiffington. The letter urged the mayor and Councilors to cancel removal of the trees and use the grant funds to improve sidewalks “at more compelling sites.” “We the undersigned are placing the city on notice that if you proceed to cut down those trees as a pretext in any way for use of (federal) funds for sidewalk replacement, we the undersigned will vigorously act to ask that the funds be denied for this project, both by administrative means or by court action.” The letter is posted online under the title “Save Cañon Ave Trees.” As of press time, it had garnered more than 100 signatures. Councilors also received a letter May 7 from the chairs of five citizen advisory boards. “It is impossible to understand the rush or even need to cut down the living Cañon (Avenue) trees, which for multiple reasons are seen as tremendous assets to our community,” the letter stated. “Ultimately it feels like a slap in the face to many citizens, particularly as the code allows for treatment of diseased trees.” The letter was signed by: Danu Fatt, chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board;

Ann Nichols, chair of the Historic Preservation Commission;

Nancy Fortuin, chair of the Open Space Advisory Committee;

Koerner, chair of the Transportation Authority Board; and

Alan Delwiche, chair of the Planning Commission. After the meeting, Nicoletta, Todd, Councilors Randy Hodges and Jay Rohrer, and Wells met for almost an hour with about 30 protesters outside chambers. Both meetings were monitored by Police Chief Joe Ribeiro and another officer. “It would really be worthwhile seeing if there isn’t a compromise that would work,” Todd said. When Shada asked if there were a way “administratively, for example, for weather reasons or whatever, to delay what’s going to happen tomorrow so we can continue this discussion,” Nicoletta replied, “No.” “I stand by my decision,” Hodges said. “We have to assume responsibility for the safety of the city.” Public Services Director Shelley Cobau said Wednesday that parts of the trees would be ground into mulch and would be available at Sun Mountain Farm. She added that sections of the trunks and large roots would be saved at the Public Services Facility for use in art projects.