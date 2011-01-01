Incline to close for final phase of repair work

Men at work A Kiewit construction crew works on paving Manitou Avenue near the Dillon Motel. Photo by Rhonda Van Pelt The Manitou Incline will be closed for the third and final phase of repairs from Aug. 21 through Dec. 1. “We’re excited to say that we have procured funding for the final phase,” said Sarah Bryarly, project manager for the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. Bryarly and Manitou Springs Planning Director Wade Burkholder presented an annual report on the work of the Incline management oversight committee to Manitou Springs City Council on Tuesday. Bryarly said the work would be performed in an area between the “false summit” and the top of the popular Incline trail, which has been damaged by erosion. “We’re looking at 33 new retaining walls,” she said. After the construction is finished, “we can continue to look at elements like the northern trail.” That trail would provide an alternative to the Barr Trail for people descending from the Incline. Bryarly said she expects a contractor for the repairs to be hired within a week or so and on board by mid-July. The committee was established to monitor the implementation of the Incline Development and Management plan approved by Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs and other parties in 2011. The Incline’s conditional use permit requires annual updates on the committee’s progress. Burkholder said discussions have covered major topics including parking, traffic, enforcement and trespassing, noise, signage, and environmental and neighborhood impacts. The past year’s advances have included work on a $1.5 million streetscape improvement project for the Ruxton Avenue corridor that would be implemented in phases; a parking price increase and metered parking along Ruxton; the addition of a bike rack at the trailhead; support of the shuttle program and signage directing people to the shuttle; and exploration of other ways to reduce congestion at the Cog Railway and the intersection of Ruxton and Manitou Avenues. Ideas that are “floating around,” Burkholder said, include possible locations for two lanes for queuing and through lanes, removal of the crosswalks and installation of traffic controls at the Manitou Avenue roundabout, closing Ruxton to tour buses and traffic other than residents and people going to the Cog Railway Depot and the Iron Springs Chateau, signage for wayfinding and variable message boards at the entrance to Ruxton Canyon, and a tourism tax on parking dedicated to Ruxton Avenue improvements. Burkholder asked Council members for input on where the management team should focus. “The crosswalk thing is huge,” Councilor Randy Hodges said. Burkholder said preliminary estimates put the cost of relocating the two crosswalks at $70,000. Councilor Jay Rohrer said he would like to see a report before the Incline closes on how the Barr Trail parking lot reservation system is working. In other business Council passed an ordinance granting Municipal Court Judge Martin Thrasher the authority to issue pre-conviction protection orders to prevent interference with or harassment of witnesses. City Attorney Jeff Parker said City Prosecutor Debra Eiland requested that the court be granted this authority, which “most judges have. An individual could be cited and charged with harassment and the judge could issue a restraining order” under the ordinance. Also Tuesday, Council approved design plans for Phase III of the Williams Canyon flood control project. The project, designed by Amec Foster Wheeler, will include installing a “speed bump” to impede floodwater flow and flood walls and gates along Cañon and Park avenues. The flood controls will redirect floodwaters through Soda Springs Park into Fountain Creek. The project also includes installation of a trash rack to prevent debris build-up in the box culvert on Cañon Avenue. Hazard Mitigation and Resiliency Manager Sara Hartley said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had notified the city that the project must be completed by the end of this year and that Amec expects to be able to meet the new deadline. “We were hoping to go to construction after Labor Day,” Hartley said. “Unfortunately, we will have to start in mid-June.” She said construction would begin with the Soda Springs Park and box culvert elements of the project to minimize interference with traffic and other projects occurring on Cañon and Park avenues at the same time. Those projects include work on the Cañon and Park bridges and sidewalk improvements on Cañon Avenue. Hartley said she and Senior Planner Michelle Anthony would meet this week to develop a traffic-control plan.