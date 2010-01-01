Rainbow Falls Historic Site ready to reopen

Marking Memorial Day Top, Air Force personnel commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 29. People enjoying Territory Days in Old Colorado City paused to reflect during the ceremony in Bancroft Park. Above, the Northern Wind Native Dancers participate in the Memorial Day ceremony. Photos by Rhonda Van Pelt A narrow, rugged trail, almost impassable at some points, once led to Rainbow Falls west of Manitou Springs. Now, a wide, paved pathway runs from a small parking lot and connects with a ribbon of groomed trail that’s accessible to everyone. The Rainbow Falls Historic Site reopens to visitors on Saturday, June 3. Through the summer, the site will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Mondays. During the rest of the week and into the fall, El Paso County crews will continue working on trail improvements and amenities that will include a plaza with seating walls, picnic tables and a footbridge spanning Fountain Creek. “Those projects have been delayed,” said Todd Marts, Recreation and Cultural Services Division manager for the county Community Services Department, “but we wanted to get the site open this summer.” A set of steps just below the lower falls, once known as Minnehaha Falls, leads to a lower trail that runs along the south side of the creek. A north-side trail has been roughed in, awaiting construction of the footbridge to be accessible to visitors. Although the upper trail on the north side can be reached by fording the creek, “we’re not encouraging that yet,” Marts said. Eventually another trail will connect Rainbow Falls with the Ute Pass Regional Trail. Graffiti can still be seen on the rocks and bridge abutments. It’s a longer process to remove all the graffiti, Marts said. “We will be removing portions of the graffiti in the next week,” he said. Interpretive supervisors will be on site during the hours when the park is open to greet visitors and share information about the area’s natural and cultural history. Interpretive signage will be installed later. “This will give us a great opportunity to see what visitors are interested in,” Marts said. “It gives us a good basis for what we do put in.” Before 2010, when the county took over ownership of Rainbow Falls from former owner Mansfield Development Corp., the beauty of the site was marred by graffiti. Although some of the painting was artistic, other graffiti were not family-friendly, and the paint was causing rocks to deteriorate. Debris including trash, spray paint cans and hypodermic needles littered the stream and banks. Manitou Environmental Citizens Action, a group founded in 2006 by Manitouan L’Aura Montgomery Williams, became a champion for the falls and sponsored regular cleanups of the graffiti. MECA volunteers provided hundreds of hours of labor and helped raise funds for improvements. The task proved to be monumental, and MECA concluded that more resources could be brought to bear if the group partnered with El Paso County. MECA helped to broker the agreement by which Mansfield deeded the site to the county in July 2010. A master plan for the site was completed a year later, and restoration projects were launched. Major flooding in 2013 required significant repairs including bank stabilization and work on the access road and main trail. The flooding was so severe that it changed the course of the stream and obliterated many of the improvements that had been done. The lower falls now have been completely rebuilt, using large boulders to re-create the natural look of the watercourse. State transportation and federal flood recovery funds have financed some of the improvements. Late last year, the County Commissioners reclassified the site from a recreation area to a historic site, opening up the possibility of grant funding to protect and preserve the falls’ historic, cultural and natural resources. The historic site designation also expands enforcement options. Removing and preventing graffiti and vandalism is one reason the county decided to designate days and times when the site will be open to the public. The site’s gates will be closed and locked at other times. Staff and volunteers will be present while the site is open to keep an eye on things. A county security officer will patrol the site during off-hours, and security cameras are being installed. The commissioners recently passed a law allowing security officers to issue tickets for graffiti in all county parks. Fines of $200 for a first offense and up to $300 for subsequent violations may be levied against those caught tagging the rocks and bridge. The county is not planning an official launch, but MECA will host a cleanup beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday to kick off the reopening. The county is also seeking volunteers to help supervise the site and share its natural and cultural history with visitors. If you would like to volunteer, contact Marts at 520-6399 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . “We’re hoping to send the message that we’re trying to return it back to the way it was before, for residents and visitors,” Marts said. “Hopefully we can start to really change the culture of Rainbow Falls.”