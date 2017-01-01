Council has good news, bad news regarding Manitou parking program

Rainbow Falls cleanup George Borman cleans a cave near Rainbow Falls during the Saturday, June 3, volunteer workday. He was among the approximately 40 people who helped prepare the site as it was officially reopened for visitors. The popular area will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Mondays through the summer. Photo by Casey Bradley Gent Residents and visitors soon will be able to park free in the downtown area after 6 p.m. Those who use the Barr Trail parking lot, however, will see stiff increases in parking rates. Council approved these and other changes to the parking program at Tuesday’s meeting. Council’s actions were based on recommendations from the Transportation and Parking Board, which has been considering the results of a parking survey of downtown merchants conducted earlier this year by the Chamber of Commerce and the Business Improvement District. The survey, to which 69 business owners responded, found significant frustration and dissatisfaction with the parking program. The parking board also considered ongoing input from residents about parking issues and approved recommendations to Council at its April meeting. Council agreed with the parking board’s recommendation to end paid parking in the downtown area at 6 p.m. rather than the current time of 8 p.m., an issue raised in the survey. SP-Plus Parking Manager Sherri Johnson said revenue from parking between 6 and 8 p.m. generates $70,000 to $80,000 a year, about 11 percent of overall parking revenue. Shortening the hours will result in a loss of revenue, but members of the parking board thought the reduction would encourage more people, including residents, to come downtown after 6 p.m. Michelle Anthony, senior planner for the city, said the board thought that could offset some of the loss and could help alleviate some of the negative feeling among residents about the parking program. “It’s not all about revenue,” Anthony said. The board “felt this made things simpler.” Council also approved a change in the current policy allowing 15 minutes of free parking up to four times a day. The Chamber survey indicated merchants thought that was not enough time, and the parking board recommended a change to 30 minutes of free parking twice a day. The board will consider whether it would be beneficial to shorten the current one-hour minimum to 15- or 30-minute increments but held off making a recommendations until SP-Plus studies the effects of that change. Council also agreed with the parking board’s recommendation not to resume three-hour free parking on weekdays in the off-season. Although the business owners expressed strong support for renewing the three-hour free parking, the parking board wanted to address other issues before making that change. The board is scheduled to further discuss the proposal later this summer. SmartCard issuance Council also authorized development of a program that would let residents and visitors obtain SmartCards that would be accepted at the parking kiosks starting in October. Upon proof of residency at the parking office, one free card per residential unit would be issued for $10 worth of parking. The card, good for a year, could be reloaded at any time at a 20 percent discount, or $8. Residents may also purchase additional SmartCards at the discount but would pay a one-time $3 fee for the card itself. Nonresidents could apply for SmartCards that would be available for a 20 percent discount plus a one-time $3 fee, Anthony said. These cards also could be reloaded at the parking office at a 20 percent discount. Cards may be refilled at the parking kiosks, but the discounts will be available only at the parking office, Anthony said. Anthony said implementing the SmartCard program would cost an estimated $8,675 and would result in losing some revenue. The parking board thought, however, that the program “would go a long way to help with the issues and disgruntlement some of our residents have expressed,” Anthony said. It would also benefit businesses, which could use the cards to create a customer loyalty program. The cards would also reduce the number of small credit card transactions at the kiosks and associated fees. The parking board and Council have discussed a dedicated parking website, but Council declined to fund an SP-Plus proposal to develop a website during 2017 budget discussions. The parking contractor proposed setting up the website for $1,500 plus $950 a month for maintenance and content management, or a total of $11,400 the first year. Anthony said she had received a verbal quote from InFront, the company that created the city’s website (www.manitouspringsgov.com). A formal proposal has not been submitted, but the company’s owner told Anthony that costs would be approximately $3,000 to set up a standalone parking website and $200 a month for content management, including updating parking information. “The parking board is very interested in getting better and more information out there,” Anthony said, and Council agreed with the board’s recommendation to further explore developing a website. The merchant survey also expressed the need for downtown employee parking, and Council encouraged staff to continue discussions with School District 14 to use the elementary school parking lot for employee parking during the summer. In concept, downtown employees would be provided with free permits for spaces in the lot. Anthony said a draft agreement has been sent to Elementary School Principal Russ Vogel, who has not yet responded. The parking board also discussed permits that would allow downtown employees to park in the Residential Parking Program areas but did not recommend any changes. Council rejected a recommendation from the parking board to institute “no-ticket” days up to six times a year. Anthony said the board considered allowing unscheduled free-parking days several times a year as “a welcome surprise to the city’s guests.” At its April meeting, however, the concept evolved into no-ticket days to minimize the financial impact. Barr Trail lot changes The parking board also recommended significant changes to the fees for the Barr Trail parking lot reservation system. Currently, people who want to park in the lot have only two choices — $20 for up to four hours and $20 for 24-hour parking. “What has started to happen is that people make a reservation for 24 hours when they may only need two to three hours of parking,” Anthony said. “This takes up the inventory set aside for hikers who do need the overnight parking,” including Barr Camp patrons. Council approved the parking board’s recommendation to change the fee structure to $10 an hour for up to four hours and $20 for all-day parking. Hikers who go to Barr Camp will still be able to get a coupon for a refund that reduces their parking cost to $5 a day. Those who make reservations at the camp can make parking reservations and get a discount to receive 24-hour parking for $5. Councilor Coreen Toll asked about the “reasoning why Barr campers only have to pay $5 a day for such prime real estate.” Anthony said, “We didn’t want to hurt Barr Camp’s business because of a lack of parking. They have taken a lot of hits over the past few years.” Historic Preservation Commission Vice Chair Ann Nichols said annual usage of the camp has declined from about 20,000 hikers a year to about 12,000. “The reality is that the lot existed for people to hike up to Barr Camp,” Nichols said. “The people that use it feel like they have a long-standing right because they have used it for so long. The system is working pretty well at the moment. I would encourage us not to try to upset that.” Anthony said after the meeting that some of the changes will be rolled out within the next week or two. Other changes will take more planning and more time. “The SmartCard recommendation, for instance, specified that program would start in October so that we have some time to get the cards and equipment and prepare for implementation,” she said.