‘Bridge over troubled waters’ vote postponed

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Top, Peter Cunningham, driving a 2017 Acura TLX GT, heads to a first-place finish in the Pikes Peak Open division during the 95th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on Sunday, June 25. Making his PPIHC debut, Cunningham finished second overall with a time of 9 minutes, 33.797 seconds, to set an Open division record. Romain Dumas finished first overall, driving his 2017 Norma MXX RD Limited to a time of 9:05.672. Second from top, Woodland Park resident Clint Vahsholtz heads for the finish line in his 2013 Ford Open. Vahsholtz won the Open Wheel division for the second consecutive year and placed third overall with a time of 9:35.747, a division record. It was the 23rd victory of the 46-year-old Vahsholtz’s unparalleled career in the Race to the Clouds. Above, Layne Schranz, in a 2015 Chevrolet SS, takes a curve on the Pikes Peak Highway on Sunday. Schranz finished second in the Pikes Peak Open division for eighth overall with a time of 10:00.54. Photos by Casey Bradley Gent For complete results, see www.ppihc.com. Manitou Springs City Council postponed until July 18 a final vote on the fate of the Brook Street bridge. At a special meeting Tuesday, Mayor Nicole Nicoletta said Murphy Constructors owner Chuck Murphy had asked her to postpone Council consideration of a $240,000 contract to rehabilitate the bridge until a few provisions are worked out. In addition, Murphy was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting. Nicoletta moved to postpone consideration, but Council voted 4-3 to discuss the bridge and allow citizens, who filled Council chambers and the City Hall foyer, to speak. Councilors Bob Todd, Becky Elder, Coreen Toll and Jay Rohrer voted in favor. Nicoletta warned that “if there is an outburst, I will have you escorted out” and said the June 14 town hall meeting on the bridge had been disrupted by shouts and heated remarks from citizens. “When this first came up, from that moment on, (Hazard Mitigation and Resiliency Manager) Sara Hartley, coming to the podium and following Council direction, started getting berated,” Nicoletta said. “I will not have this city in jeopardy because of some people’s inability to control themselves.” “I think we need to address the people here who were told that tonight is the time for our vote, or at least have a discussion,” Toll said. “I think we need to engage in a dialogue and respect the citizens. I feel you disrespect them in the same way you accuse us of being disrespectful. “I’m disappointed that Mr. Murphy can’t be here tonight and we can’t actually vote on the contract,” Toll said. “What I’m really most interested in is rehabilitating the mental health of our community. For too many months there has been a schism and distrust of the mayor and Council. “It has gotten to a really unhealthy point. … I think that the bridge has become a really potent symbol of our community — a bridge over troubled waters.” “I think we’ve learned many lessons over this issue,” Councilor Randy Hodges said. After receiving an initial report that the bridge was in danger of failure, “we all reacted as we should as your elected officials for the safety of the city and went into action.” Council voted in April 2015 to close the damaged stone arch bridge and on July 5, 2016, voted to demolish the structure. Engineering firm Amec Foster Wheeler submitted a $94,000 bid for demolishing the bridge, but consideration of that contract was postponed Dec. 6, 2016, pending a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers. Under pressure from citizens, Council voted Jan. 5 to pursue a rehabilitation alternative while leaving the option of demolition and reconstruction on the table. Murphy’s response to a request for proposals was selected by a ranking committee, but negotiations on the contract have been protracted, and changes were still being made during the past week. Council has not made a formal decision on the two alternatives — demolition and reconstruction, or rehabilitation. “We’ve been presented with some very good rehabilitation opportunities,” Hodges said. “I am totally on board with the rehabilitation proposal. … I want to go forward and come up with a contract with whoever can provide that bridge. If Murphy can do it, I’m good with that.” Several Brook Street residents urged Council to proceed as rapidly as possible with a solution. “You’re not any closer to getting this thing done than you were two years ago,” Brook Street resident Earnie Blue said. “You’ve put property owners and residents at tremendous inconvenience.” Historic Preservation Commission member Ann Nichols said the Murphy contract is almost ready. “He told us yesterday that he is committed to getting this done. Two more weeks is going to make it ready to go,” she said. Nicoletta said she was sorry a decision on the bridge has taken so long but “it is appropriate, and I am damn proud of taking the time to look at this contract. It needs to be awesome and spot on. I’m not going to rush it because people are frustrated. Everybody’s money is paying for this.” Nicoletta said she was glad “people are talking about healing, but I find it interesting that nobody’s taking any responsibility. Whatever I need to fix, I will own. But I can tell you that when a Council member criticizes me from the dais, and Councilwoman Elder sends out email saying the community is ready to wrestle, that’s not helpful. “We can talk about process and collaboration, and I will own it … but we can all take some responsibility.” She said a decision on the bridge would be scheduled as the first new business item on the agenda for the July 18 meeting, Council’s first regular meeting next month.