Idea for downtown parking structure begins to take shape

A fabulous 4th of July The Manitou Springs Volunteer Fire Department put on a memorable red-white-and-blue display, shooting fireworks from Higginbotham Flats to the delight of hundreds of residents and visitors. Two small fires broke out in brush near the launch site; fortunately, a wildland firefighting crew, on hand in case of emergency, extinguished them quickly. Photos by Rhonda Van Pelt Creating a double-decker parking structure in downtown Manitou Springs that looks attractive may sound like an impossible task, but members of the Metropolitan Parking District think they might be able to pull it off. “We’re still in the exploratory stages,” Metro District board member Larry Fox said. “We have done groundwork to see if the ground will support a parking structure and what type of structure it will support. But we’re continuing to explore whether this is something we really can do.” The district’s vision for the lot is a structure with two decks above ground level that blends in with the surrounding buildings. The structure would be built at the Wichita lot, the only piece of property large enough to make the project feasible. “We are just completing the conceptual design,” Project Manager Dave Wood said. “It would give us 233 parking spaces, effectively more than doubling the amount of parking. Right now there are 80 spaces. We have the layout; we have an idea of how it will fit into the existing land. That gives us material to take to lenders.” The current lot sits about 5 feet below Manitou Avenue, “so the intention is to take cars off Manitou Avenue into the second level and remove the old bridge,” Wood said. “We would probably go in either straight across or a slight rise.” Wood said a ballpark estimate of the cost is “a little under $6 million.” The district went to Wood, a retired construction manager, when the idea was first proposed and asked him to do a feasibility study, then asked him to stay on as project manager. Wood can’t say at this point what the structure would look like but said there are many ways to make it attractive. “We can clad it in brick or stone, or stamp the concrete and paint it to give it a certain look,” he said. “Our intention is for it to fit in with the general architecture along Manitou Avenue. We’re not going to have a gray concrete monstrosity sitting there. Landscaping will be a factor too. We would certainly want it to be attractive from all aspects.” The Metro District was created in 1989 by a group of merchants who wanted to do something about downtown parking. “Approximately 200 merchants got together and formed the taxing district to tax ourselves and raise money to create a parking lot,” Fox said. “That’s how we built the Wichita lot. There was a motel there. We leveled the motel and put in the lot.” When the district first started, the levy on members was more than 14 mills, Fox said. “Over the years, we have been very frugal with our money and spent it very wisely,” he said. “We paid off the Wichita lot five to seven years early. We continued to save money and ended up buying the Smischny lot property about 10 years ago. Now we are on track to pay that off about five years early, and we have lowered our mill levy to around 1 mill.” Revenue from the two lots supports the district, although there have been times when it’s been tough. “When we first started the Smischny lot, it was in no way paying for itself, and we had to subsidize it,” Fox said. “However, since the meters have been on the street, it is more than paying for itself.” Motorists pay $1 per hour at both the parking kiosks and the lots, but they can park in the Metro District lots all day for $5. “We get quite a few Incliners in the Smischny lot,” Fox said, and the two lots “absolutely have helped businesses to prosper.” Now, though, there is an obvious need for more parking. Decking the Wichita lot “is a large project, and we’re putting due diligence into making sure we can do this,” Fox said. “We think over time we can pay for it with our revenues. Builders, however, want their money now.” Fox said the district likely would continue to explore and plan for the project until the Smischny lot is paid off. “Being frugal, conservative business people, we don’t want to take on more debt until we’ve already paid what we’ve committed to,” he said. Fox said the Metro board has already started hearing concerns from citizens. The building’s appearance has been a topic of inquiry by citizens who have attended the board’s meetings, which are at 4 p.m. first Wednesdays of each month in Council Chambers. “We don’t know about that yet,” Fox said, “but I would say, there’s a parking garage up in Cripple Creek that looks like a storefront, and another one in Castle Rock. They do not look like parking garages.” Another concern people have expressed is that building a parking garage would attract even more people to Manitou. “We don’t know that, but what I do know is that it will assign parking to people who are already here, both tourists and residents,” Fox said. “There’s a shortage of resident parking. This would perhaps help mitigate that.” He said he hopes that, when the time comes, the city would kick in some assistance with the project. “There are certain city fees that go along with permits,” Fox said. “We hope the city would work with us on some of the permitting fees, if not outright help with the building, or anything in between.” The district shouldn’t have to ask for a height variance, however. Fox said the completed structure “will be under the current building code height.” The next step for the district is to begin the search for financing. “We have to find the money to do a detailed design before we can get an estimate that’s going to be within 5 percent,” Wood said. “Knowing the business, I expect the cost to be around $20,000 per parking space, plus permits, design fees and so forth.” “We’re working on trying to improve parking in Manitou,” he said. “This is a continuation of what we started almost 30 years ago.”