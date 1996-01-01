City seeks input on major projects

Benefit breakfast The Saturday, July 8, pancake breakfast, a benefit for the Manitou Springs Kiwanis Club and the Manitou Emergency Relief Fund, drew about 50 people to Mansions Park. The event served as a reminder that MERF will spring into action when needed during a natural disaster. The Kiwanis Club also wants to encourage potential members to attend its meetings at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Community Congregational Church, 103 Pawnee Ave. Information: www.manitoukiwanis.org. Top, from left: Rich Baker, Craig Carnick and Steve Ekerholm are ready to prepare pancakes. Second from top, Aiyume Potillo enjoys watermelon. Above, former Manitou Springs Mayor Dan Stuart and Natalie Johnson share a laugh while waiting to serve breakfast. Photos by Casey Bradley Gent In the next few weeks, Manitou Springs City Council will consider four potential ballot issues and one ballot question for inclusion in the Nov. 7 coordinated election. The city hosted an open house Tuesday, July 11, to gather citizen input in lieu of a formal Council work session, and more than 40 people showed up to review and comment on the projects, which included constructing a Fire Department Training Facility, expanding the library, rehabilitating Hiawatha Gardens, remodeling City Hall and adding community broadband. “We’re trying to take your temperature on what’s important to you,” City Administrator Jason Wells said. The city must notify El Paso County of its intent to participate in the election by July 28, City Clerk Donna Kast said, and must finalize the ballot content by Sept. 8. Anything related to taxation is referred to as a ballot issue, Kast said. Everything else is considered a question. If Council decides to seek property tax funding for the four capital projects, they would be presented to the voters as ballot issues. The proposal for approving development of a community broadband network would be a ballot question. The Nov. 7 ballot also will include election of candidates for mayor and Councilors in each of the city’s three wards. After staff presentations, attendees were invited to visit stations to learn more about each project and to rank them in order of importance. Then they reconvened for more discussion and comments. Those who could not attend the meeting can add their feedback about each project by taking an online survey that includes an opportunity to make comments. Wells said the survey will be posted on the city’s website, www.manitouspringsgov.com, within the next few days. A summary of information presented about the projects: Fire Department Training Facility The facility would contain space for equipment and document storage, classes and meetings, Manitou Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Forsett said. The Fire Department already has a conceptual design for the facility and a preliminary cost estimate of $2.4 million to $3.75 million. “We have an architect on board and a dollar figure to present to Council,” Forsett said. “Our firefighters need the best available equipment and facilities,” he said, adding that he could not emphasize enough “how important this project is for us.” The department has had increasing difficulties in scheduling times for live burn training at facilities such as Fort Carson and the Air Force Academy. The Manitou facility, which would be on the Public Services property, would provide ample space so firefighters could build their skills in tasks such as removing victims through windows and doors. The department stores equipment in four locations because of tight space at the fire station, and the new building would allow the department to keep everything in one place. It would also include storage space for city documents and could serve as an emergency operations center if City Hall is closed because of a fire, flood or other disasters. If entirely financed by property taxes for a 20-year bond, funding the project would require an annual tax increase of approximately $86.28 for a $300,000 home, Finance Director Rebecca Davis estimated. Forsett said he had not asked other fire districts that might use the facility to provide financial support but would do so if directed by Council. Library expansion Draft architectural plans have been drawn for an expansion of the Manitou Springs Community Library that would more than double its square footage, Senior Planner Michelle Anthony said. “The things libraries do are changing, and we need to provide some of the amenities people expect,” Anthony said. “We want to create a building that will serve for the next 100 years.” The Historic Preservation and Planning commissions have approved the architectural plans that would retain the Carnegie library’s historic look while adding space for stacks and display, computers, a break room and office space for employees, a teen room, a children’s library and two meeting rooms. Construction is estimated to cost about $2.15 million and would cost the owner of a $300,000 home an extra $49.47 per year if financed exclusively by property taxes via a 20-year bond. Other possible fund sources include a city budget allocation, Pikes Peak Library District, Regional Library Friends organizations, money raised by the Friends of the Manitou Springs Public Library and grants. Hiawatha Gardens The city purchased the former Tajine Alami property, now known as Hiawatha Gardens, for $1.05 million in 2016 as a parking and transit hub. Funds from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority were used for a down payment and closing costs, and the city pays $5,179 per month for the mortgage with revenues from the parking management program. The property is being used as a parking lot and shuttle stop, but the fate of the building has not been decided. A city task force has evaluated and studied the building and recommended that it be rehabilitated rather than torn down. Some community members want to see it preserved because of its history as a popular dance hall. “The true historic portion of that building is hidden and intact,” Planning Director Wade Burkholder said. Building and site rehabilitation costs are estimated at $2 million to $3.5 million. Assuming $3.5 million in renovation costs, the project would require an annual property tax increase of $80.53 on a $300,000 home through a 20-year bond. Other potential funding sources include parking revenues, State Historical Fund and other public/private grants, a public-private partnership and a low- or no-interest rehabilitation loan. “We are currently looking at whether to redesignate the property into the Historic District,” Burkholder said. Council will consider that proposition at its Tuesday, July 18, meeting. Burkholder said meeting attendees expressed “a healthy mix of pros and cons” during the breakout sessions, ranging from support for the project in conjunction with City Hall renovation to comments expressing a preference for demolishing the building. “The overall intent is to still utilize this space as parking with a focus on saving the historic portion of the building,” Burkholder said. “The city is also in the beginning stage of seeking a State Historical Fund grant for an overall assessment and future use of the building. Those grants are due in October.” City Hall interior remodel A recent study of City Hall estimated that Manitou Springs would need to nearly triple the current staff space by 2035, Police Chief Joe Ribeiro said. Staff is already squeezed; municipal employees have about 38 square feet each, Public Services Director Shelley Cobau said. That’s less than the legal requirement of 40 square feet per employee. “We have somewhat of a rat maze” that’s difficult for citizens to navigate, and “the wide hallways don’t maximize the use of space,” she said. “But we have a large attic that could be used for office space.” If the city were to construct a new City Hall complex with adequate space to accommodate growth for the next 20 years, it would cost $20 million to $22 million, Ribeiro said. Instead, the city is proposing to remodel the current building with the addition of space on the second floor and reconfiguration of the main floor, adding up to 8,000 square feet of additional office, meeting and storage space. Cobau said a request for proposals from architects will be issued by July 31. If the project were funded entirely through a bond initiative, the annual cost to a property owner with a $300,000 home would be $34.50 via a 20-year bond. Grant funding could help offset some of the costs. Community broadband “This is the fun one,” Creative District Director Natalie Johnson said of a proposal for a ballot measure to enable Manitou Springs to install its own broadband network. “It doesn’t involve money.” The state in 2005 required communities to pass ballot measures to authorize community broadband. Johnsons said 68 communities already have passed such measures. “It’s a formality, but something we need to do,” Johnson said. According to information available at Johnson’s table, community-owned broadband “takes the power away from internet service providers and puts it in the hands of” the community. This decreases cost, increases efficiency and opens the door for economic opportunities.” If the ballot question is approved, “we could light up the east end of town pretty quickly,” Johnson said. “Connection would start at the east end, and the Urban Renewal Authority is a natural fit for that.” The cost of switching on local internet service “depends on whether we’re starting from scratch,” Johnson said. Several options, including a city-owned utility, a nonprofit service and renting out service to defray some costs, could be considered. But there could be an immediate benefit from an affirmative vote: “Just passing this measure lets these for-profit (internet) companies know we’re interested and could improve our service,” Johnson said. Citizen comments Asked to rank the five projects on a scale of 1 (highest priority) to 5 (lowest priority), some meeting attendees said they thought the city should first take a broader look at its needs. “We’re siloing all these piecemeal projects instead of getting everything together,” Colette Berge said. “I want to encourage us to play nice together and build what we need for everything. If it costs a big ticket, let us vote on that.” She noted that the combined estimated cost of the four capital projects tops $11 million. Nancy Wilson said she was not comfortable ranking the projects because they are in different stages of development. “We’d like to see a more collaborative effort on this,” Wilson said. Several commenters said it feels like Manitou is becoming a big parking lot. “I would like to get cars out of Manitou,” Berge said. “Making more parking (downtown) just makes for more traffic. It will only solve the problem for right now, not five years from now.” “I want us to dream about what we want our city to be,” Jan Johnson said. “Right now it seems like we’re building a parking lot. … If parking is what our dream is, we need to have a conversation about that. In my mind, that’s not why I came here in 1996.” “I appreciate the comments about (considering) all this comprehensively,” Councilor Coreen Toll said. “I don’t think we have the time to go down that path.” Kast noted that the city must approve and present specific wording of ballot issues and questions to the county by Sept. 8.