Council approves measures on gatherings, noise, fee increases

Safe Place for Pets wins inaugural charity award Photo by Casey Bradley Gent Caitlyn Murphy, left, and Eve Jones hug after Jones received the award check going to Safe Place for Pets. Written by Bridgett Harris Safe Place for Pets accepted the inaugural Emerald Fields Choose Your Charity Award on Thursday, July 20, at a ceremony in City Hall hosted by Mayor Nicole Nicoletta. The Choose Your Charity Award is part of a community partnership between Emerald Fields and the Pikes Peak Bulletin to support area nonprofits making a difference in the community. Bulletin readers voted for their favorite charity May 18 through June 16. Emerald Fields marketing director Caitlin Murphy presented the check to Eve Jones, Safe Place placement coordinator, and said that an additional $750 was included as a matching gift — a total donation of $1,500. “Emerald Fields’ goal is to support the work of organizations like Safe Place for Pets in the community,” Murphy said during the presentation. “And that is because you do so much to support us — it’s a mutually beneficial relationship. We are very appreciative of your efforts.” Safe Place for Pets, which has its welcome center at 1141 Manitou Ave., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides support to the terminally ill by finding forever homes for their pets after an individual has passed on. Additionally, the nonprofit provides care and services that allow terminally ill patients the ability to keep their pets at home, providing them with comfort and companionship in their final days. “We’re here to help people who are desperately in need,” Jones said. “We are so thankful and this money will go a long way toward making sure the pets that come to us are healthy, that they get the veterinary care that they need and that they are placed into a good home.” Adoptive families are vetted through an application process, followed by a meet-and-greet. During a one-week trial, the potential adopter hosts the pet to ensure it is a good fit for both. A placement volunteer then determines if a permanent placement is appropriate. The 100 percent volunteer nonprofit has been part of the Manitou Springs community for 21 years, placing more than 600 pets to date and supporting patients with services such as dog walking, food, supplies and routine vet visits. Three additional charities — the Manitou Springs Education Foundation, Partners for Healthy Choices and Sanctuary Church — were in the running. All of those nonprofits were invited to re-submit, as Emerald Fields plans to continue the award in the months to come. “I love the idea that Caitlin Murphy came up with,” Nicoletta said. “It’s the idea of good for the sake of goodness, and I am so pleased to be here today helping to honor these citizens who are so engaged in our community.” Manitou Springs City Council on Tuesday, July 25, re-enacted ordinances regulating public gatherings and noise. City Attorney Kathryn Sellars said the public gatherings ordinance permits certain activities on public property. It sets criteria for approving permits and fee reductions and states that the city’s events coordinator, a position that currently is vacant, can waive application deadlines and that applicants may request waivers of rental fees for city facilities. The ordinance limits fee waivers to one per organization per year and states the expectation that the event will become self-sustaining within two to five years. The ordinance also contains special provisions for demonstrations of 50 or more people, which are constitutionally protected, Sellars said. “You rarely have a demonstration that falls under this definition,” Sellars said, “but you need to have that.” The ordinance enacts a requirement that organizers of demonstrations with 50 or more people must apply for a permit and obtain liability insurance. If the events coordinator denies the demonstration permit, organizers may appeal to the city administrator, whose decision is final. The ordinance also re-enacts a ban on smoking in city parks. Ordinance guidelines give the events coordinator discretion to grant fee waivers except for deposits and application fees. Some Council members expressed concerns about waiving direct costs such as charges for staff hours and traffic control. Former Events Coordinator Joy Williams said Council input on fee waivers could be sought by the new events coordinator and that Council would consider all requests for grants. “I’ll be training the new events coordinator,” Williams said. “I have a lot of faith that staff can make proper decisions. I will make sure they’re very aware of circumstances (such as legacy events) and I’ll be available for as long as the city needs me.” The noise ordinance updates definitions of prohibited noise and unnecessary sound. “It is more objective and provides more enforcement mechanisms for police,” Sellars said. The ordinance sets a maximum level of 55 decibels in residential and 60 dB in commercial zones between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. and 50 dB and 55 dB, respectively, between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Exceptions include a maximum level of 75 dB for construction projects between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Noise is measured with a calibrated meter the Police Department uses. Applications for noise variance permits can be made to the city administrator. The ordinance also adds a section prohibiting trash trucks that lift and empty dumpsters or compact trash from operating between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. The draft ordinance presented to Council limited noise in the higher ranges to the hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., but Councilors decided to extend that to 10 p.m. “Historically it’s been 10 p.m.,” Councilor Becky Elder said. Hearings and second readings on both ordinances will take place Aug. 15. Also Tuesday, Council approved changes to the city’s fee schedule. The new fee schedule raises fees for use of city staff and law enforcement officers for events to $48 per hour. Previously, the Police Department charged $35 per hour, and the Public Services Department billed events for each employee’s current hourly rate. The changes came out of previous Council discussions about standardizing hourly charges across all departments, recouping the true costs of events to the city, relieving staff workload and being competitive with private service providers. Councilor Randy Hodges said he recognized that raising the rates “is to encourage special event coordinators to hire private traffic control and eliminate the reliance on Public Works and the Police Department.” But he said he was concerned about the impact of the fee increases on events sponsored by the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce. “I had some dialogue with Leslie (Lewis) at the Chamber regarding law enforcement fees of $48 an hour,” Hodges said. “This increase for Public Works will increase the cost of the coffin races by $2,000.” Elder said she thought the new fees would put a strain on legacy events such as the Commonwheel Arts Festival and Carnivale. “Are we ready to get rid of Commonwheel, which I think is the best fair in the county? What about the farmer’s market? This could undercut a lot of local stuff that we want,” Elder said. Public Services Director Shelley Cobau said her overworked staff needs relief. “When we have events almost every weekend, staff gets worn out,” Cobau said. She noted that “in other places, rates are much higher. I think it’s still a bargain.” Councilor Coreen Toll suggested having another tier of fees for Chamber-sponsored events. “I think that’s a discussion for when we have an events coordinator,” City Administrator Jason Wells said, agreeing that “it absolutely makes sense not to assess the full rate on the Chamber.” Police Chief Joe Ribeiro said that “every event we’ve quoted so far, we’ve quoted at current rates. We would need direction as to when to start this.” Wells said implementing the new fees and moving away from heavy reliance on city staff “is going to have to be a gradual sort of weaning process.” The new fee schedule also incorporates fee increases for private and special event applications and plans review for building permit applications.