Council OKs zoning change for Beckers Lane Lodge

Mutual admiration society Olive Luggesi and Eric Olson, with the Uilleann pipes, get acquainted during Skean Dubh’s Aug. 1 concert on the Manitou Springs Library lawn. Concerts continue 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting, through Aug. 15. Photo by Casey Bradley Gent A portion of the former Beckers Lane Lodge property is slated to become a townhome development. Manitou Springs City Council took the first step toward that goal Tuesday by approving a zoning change to high-density residential. “There’s a myriad of zoning districts within that area,” Planning Director Wade Burkholder said. “The purpose of this high-density zone is sort of a transition from commercial into residential.” In January, developer Eddie Bishop purchased the northernmost of the two lots, at 115 Beckers Lane, that made up the former Beckers Lane Lodge property. The southern parcel, 110 El Paso Blvd., was purchased by Gritz Enterprises. Owner Cristine Gritz renovated and remodeled the one-story building on the lot. Her real estate company, Grapevine Realty of Colorado Springs, is marketing the seven-unit motel. The Planning Commission recommended that Council approve the zoning change at its July 12 meeting. Bishop plans to demolish the two apartment buildings on the site. Major development plans have not been submitted yet. Ray Koeniger of Echo Architecture told the Planning Commission that the new development likely would consist of eight to 10 units in a southwestern style in keeping with the neighborhood. The style would be similar to the Garden Village Townhomes at 118 El Paso Blvd., also developed by Bishop. Burkholder said neighborhood residents attended the Planning Commission hearing and expressed support for the rezoning request. Councilor Becky Elder asked whether the new townhomes would be affordable housing or more upscale units. “His plan is to target workforce families,” Burkholder said. Councilor Coreen Toll asked if the owner plans to come before the Housing Advisory Board to discuss his plans. “We need single-family housing in this town,” Toll said. “Manitou Springs has lost a number of our single-family homes. We need to re-establish that in order to re-establish our middle class.” Burkholder said he refers all development plans to appropriate boards and has the authority to request a meeting with the housing board. “This is a huge step,” Councilor Randy Hodges said. “We’ve been battling with this property for years. We should be celebrating the demolition of this blighted property.” Also Tuesday, Council approved renewal of a liquor store license for D&D Liquors, 1108 Manitou Ave. Owners Debbie and Dale Carley were charged in October with failing to verify the age of a customer. According to allegations by the state Liquor Enforcement Division, the store sold an alcohol beverage to an 18-year-old “Liquor Enforcement Division underage purchaser.” The Carleys were fined $2,280 in lieu of a 15-day suspension of their liquor license. City Clerk Donna Kast processes annual liquor license renewals, but Council must approve renewals of licensees cited for violations. Debbie Carley said the store was targeted by the state department’s underage purchaser during one of its busiest days — Oct. 29, the day of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races. “I urge licensees to be diligent and make sure to check IDs,” Hodges said. “The state is always looking to nail us. Don’t let down for a second.” Also, Council approved on second and final reading a new animal control ordinance. The ordinance was passed after the city attorney’s office made several changes Council requested when it first considered the measure. The changes included deleting a provision that forbade keeping roosters in the city and adding llamas and alpacas to the list of animals that are permitted as long as their number is limited to two per household.