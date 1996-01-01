Final phase of Incline repairs set to begin

Don’t rain on our parade Jaedyn Quigley, foreground, helps lead the Aug. 3 Pee Wee Parade near Soda Springs Park. Photo by Rhonda Van Pelt Contrary to previous media reports, federal funding for the third and final phase of repairs and renovation of the Manitou Incline has been secured. “It is our intention to close the Incline for the Pikes Peak Ascent (Aug. 19) and then to keep it closed for the repair and renovation work,” said Britt Haley, Colorado Springs Parks Design and Development manager/TOPS program manager. “The grant to complete the third phase of renovations was awarded to the city of Colorado Springs last year, and reimbursement funding is forthcoming after work is completed,” Haley said. “Although much is dependent on the weather, we expect that the repairs will be complete within approximately 15 weeks and that the Incline could reopen in late December.” The city of Colorado Springs is in the midst of procurement and state grant review processes. “We anticipate to be able to make an official announcement regarding contractor selection, temporary closure and the start of construction very soon,” Haley said. The former funicular railway to the top of Mount Manitou, a popular tourist attraction dating from 1907, was shut down in 1990 and quickly became a well-used hiking trail, although its use was not officially sanctioned. Retaining walls were built in 1996 to divert water from the railroad bed, and some of the loose ties were shorn up with T-shaped posts at the front. By the time the Incline officially opened to hikers in 2013, erosion had undermined and loosened many of the railroad ties. The T posts and loose rebar on the steps posed a tripping hazard for Incline users. All of the retaining walls had failed, and culverts along the trail were so filled with sediment they no longer worked. After the reopening, a task force rated its 2,741 steps on a scale from 1 to 7, with 1 being areas that required little to no work, and 7 representing complete failure. The first round of repairs, completed in December 2014, addressed the worst portions of the trail — the Nos. 5 through 7 portions that comprised about 22 percent of the Incline. Phase II repairs focused on the sections from the base to tie No. 1,525, about halfway up the trail, and were completed in December 2016. This year’s repairs will consist of removing damaged retaining walls and culverts, and placing new retaining walls every 25 to 50 feet on the trail’s top one-third. Stone check dams will be installed in areas with slight erosion. Ties will be realigned and cabled together in sets of eight and secured with micropiles, deep foundations of steel casing typically 3 to 10 inches in diameter, sunk into the ground. The sets will be strung together to keep the ties from shifting independently. Once stabilized, the Parks Department will then remove any protruding rebar and T posts. “We recognize the passion this community has for the Incline, and therefore we strive to provide sufficient notice to its users of any closure,” Haley said. “That said, we do need time to finish the process in order to provide accurate and complete information.”