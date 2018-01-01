Council approves fee increases

Don’t snow on our parade! Top, a vintage fire truck heads east on Manitou Avenue during the Parade of Lights. Above, SpongeBob SquarePants is surrounded by various beloved cartoon characters on a parade float. Hundreds of people lined Manitou Avenue on Friday, Dec. 1, for the second annual Christmas Parade of Lights. Floats, classic cars, marching bands, fire trucks, horses, motorcycles, Girl Scouts, a unicyclist, a shuttle bus and, of course, Santa Claus delighted spectators from Tubby’s Turnaround to Memorial Park. Photos by Casey Bradley Gent Patrons will pay a little more in 2018 to use the Manitou Springs Aquatics and Fitness Center under fee changes City Council approved on Tuesday. Daily admission will increase from $6.50 to $7.50 for adults. The fee for seniors 60 and older, youths, disabled persons, military, police, firefighters and teachers will rise from $5 to $6. A new daily fee of $20 for a family of up to four people has been added, along with an extra family member charge of $3.50 and a $4 fee for children 2 years old and younger. One child is admitted free, however, with a paid adult. The center has discontinued 6-month pass cards but is still issuing 10-punch, 20-punch, three-month and annual pass cards. Fees for each category also have increased; residents get 20 percent off the new fees. A complete list of the new fees is posted in Council’s Dec. 5 packet (see www.manitouspringsgov.com/government). At press time, the Aquatics Center had not updated the fee schedule on its website. Under the new fee schedule, residential and commercial customers also will see an increase in sewer charges on their 2018 bills. The flat sewer fee will increase from $14.70 to $15.10. The separate charge for monthly sewer usage, based on water volume usage, will be $6.20 per 1,000 gallons of water usage, up from $6.11 this year. Finance Director Rebecca Davis said the sewer usage charge for residential customers is based on water usage measured in January and February. “We establish a rate by taking readings on approximately Jan. 15 and Feb. 15,” Davis said. “The amount that is used during that period is the monthly rate for the rest of the year in order to prevent charging residents for watering in the summer that’s not going into the sewer.” For commercial customers, the monthly sewer volume charge is based on actual monthly water usage. Customers can expect to see the new flat fee on the bills they’ll receive at the end of January. The new usage fees will show up on the February or March bills, Davis said. Also Tuesday, Council certified the new mill levy for 2018. The mill levy will increase slightly from 13.001 mills this year to 13.072 in 2018. Property owners, however, will end up paying less under the new assessment. Davis said the owner of a home with a market value of $300,000 would pay about $282 in city property taxes based on the new levy, as opposed to $310 last year. That’s because the state of Colorado lowered the assessed value rate on residential properties. The slight increase in the city mill levy itself reflects taxes that were due to the city this year but weren’t collected because of rebates or abatements resulting from errors made in property valuations. El Paso County gave those rebates or abatements to taxpayers in the form of refunds, but the city is still entitled to the revenues it would have collected by adjusting the mill levy if the errors had not occurred. The increase in the 2018 mill levy compensates for those lost revenues, based on information the city gets from El Paso County, Davis said. In other business Tuesday, Council approved an agreement for emergency water main repairs with Beers and Brock Construction. The five-year agreement, renewable annually, covers labor and materials for up to $75,000 a year the Public Services Department authorizes in emergency situations. “We won’t use them unless we absolutely have to,” Public Services Director Shelley Cobau said.