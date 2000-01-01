Former mayors share what they learned in office

All I want for Christmas ... Thomas Reed and Santa enjoy their conversation during the Breakfast with Santa at the Community Congregational Church on Saturday, Dec. 9. Photo by Casey Bradley Gent Photos by Casey Bradley Gent Timing is everything. Rely on people in the community. And save time and attention for your family. Those were among the top nuggets of advice offered to Mayor-elect Ken Jaray by three former mayors at a Bulletin-sponsored forum Monday, Dec. 11, at the Manitou Art Center. About 50 people joined Jaray, former mayors Marcy Morrison, Marc Snyder and Dan Stuart, current Mayor Nicole Nicoletta and emcee John Weiss in Create Café to hear the former leaders talk about their community service and share wisdom about their time in office. Morrison, who served as mayor from 2000 to 2006, moved to Manitou Springs in 1996 with her husband, Howard, and two young daughters. “I was asked why in Heaven’s name was I moving to that town and sending my children to those schools,” Morrison said. “I have never regretted a moment moving to Manitou Springs.” Her first involvement with electoral politics was on the Manitou Springs School District 14 board. “There wasn’t a female around on the board except for the secretary,” Morrison said. “I decided it was time for a change.” After 10 years on the board, she became the first woman elected to the El Paso County Commission, on which she served from 1984 to 1992. “I was described as the little housewife in sneakers,” Morrison said. At her first County Commissioners meeting, “I was told to be quiet and listen.” Morrison also served in the Colorado House, where she chaired the House health committee from 1992 to 2000, but returned to her roots after tiring of state politics. As Manitou mayor, “One gentleman said to me, ‘I am tired of thinking I can roll a bowling ball down Manitou Avenue, [apparently referring to a lack of traffic], and when are you going to do something about it?’” she said. “We had had the chance in 2002 to 2006 to do the downtown redevelopment,” Morrison said. “Timing is everything. We had the right timing, the right people and people in the business district.” Morrison also advised Jaray to consult with longtime residents. “Sometimes problems remain the same and you’re not very sure of what to do,” she said. “Go ask some old-timers, ‘Has this happened before?’ You often find out this has been tried and didn’t work.” Snyder and his family moved to Manitou in 1994. His first week here, Snyder encountered a group of trail builders on the Intemann Trail and joined them. That led to a spot on the Open Space Advisory Committee, which he chaired. Later, he served on the Planning Commission. He was a City Councilor for six years before being elected Manitou’s mayor in 2010. During his three 2-year terms, Snyder faced issues that included the Waldo Canyon fire and subsequent flooding, legalization of the Manitou Incline and approval of recreational marijuana stores. The country was in the throes of the Great Recession when Snyder was elected. His first year, “the budget was really hurting,” he said. “It was very challenging.” But there were rewards, too. After the floods of 2013, “people really pulled together as a community,” Snyder said. “They just showed up to muck out mud.” A high spot was when the city finally gained the ability to purchase Iron Mountain and remove Tom McGee’s controversial house atop it, Snyder said. He advised Jaray to guard against becoming isolated. “Especially in difficult situations, there’s a tendency to crawl into your shell,” Snyder said. “You have an incredible, engaged community. Our strength has always been our people. Make sure you rely on them.” Stuart moved to Manitou in 1979. Fresh out of law school, he and Jaray took the bar exam at the same time. Three years later, he ran for Council. “It seemed a good way to get to know the neighbors,” Stuart said. He spent four years on Council before running for mayor in 1986. “At the time, we were trying to reshape the image of Manitou Springs so it would be known as an art and health center,” Stuart said. During his two terms, the Wichita parking lot was built and what became the Manitou Art

Center was established. Stuart also founded a volunteer group that evolved into the Mineral Springs Foundation, which has restored and developed eight mineral springs that have become major attractions for the city. Those were community-building projects, but they also helped boost the city’s economy. “Paying attention to economic development long term is one of the most important things you can do,” Stuart said. He also recommended that Jaray keep meetings short while allowing everyone to speak; balance priorities such as tourism, businesses and neighborhoods; and save money. Most important, though, Stuart said: “Pay attention to Sandy. Your spouse did not run for mayor and may have other priorities.” Nicoletta thanked each former mayor for advising her before she became a Ward 3 Councilor and supporting her during difficult times. “It has been an honor to serve,” she said. Jaray thanked Nicoletta “for all you’ve done, for your service, and for your sacrifices,” and expressed appreciation to “so many people who are involved. The reason I ran for office was because of all of you. Hopefully you will continue to participate in the process and feel like you are heard and respected. At any time, if you’re not, please call me.” Weiss said Manitou is important for several reasons. “We have the ability to lead,” he said, on everything from energy efficiency to honoring citizens. “We can change the Pikes Peak region. If we change Colorado Springs, we change Colorado. If we change Colorado, we change the United States.” Weiss said he plans to host more community gatherings such as the former mayors forum. To join an email list and be notified of upcoming events, contact him at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .