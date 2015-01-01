Wells’ budget message predicts successful year

Clothing for Christmas Above, Manitou Springs Real Estate staffers greet guests on Saturday, Dec. 16. From left: Sara Keller, Mike Farrell, Ila Quin, Rachel Buller, Manitou Santa, Skye Lewis, Whitney Lewis and Patty Straugh. The Warm Clothing Drive, sponsored and organized by Manitou Springs Real Estate, was a huge success on Saturday, Dec. 16, as people selected from a variety of free coats, sweaters, gloves, hats and blankets on display in front of the company’s office at 727 Manitou Ave. “We had more items that were bought and then donated to the drive this year,” said Rachel Buller, MSRE owner. “We had a lot more items to give away than in previous years.” In all, four double racks of coats and five tables of clothing were available at the giveaway. This was the ninth year the company has sponsored the giveaway. Photos by Larry Ferguson Each year, when City Administrator Jason Wells prepares his annual budget message, he follows a tradition of giving the budget a theme. Wells picked “managing success” as the budget theme for 2018. Wells, who serves as the city’s budget officer, develops the budget each year along with Finance Director Rebecca Davis. It’s a process that takes more than six months. Wells delivered this year’s budget message to Council on Dec. 5, the date on which Council passed on final reading the ordinance adopting the budget and setting spending priorities for next year. One measure of the success Wells’ theme references is that the city’s expenditures have increased by more than $17 million since Wells’ first budget — from $11.8 million in the 2015 budget to an estimated $28.8 million in 2018. Increases in the city’s revenues, including a large influx of cash for flood mitigation projects and growth in sales tax collections, have “allowed the city to achieve substantial successes on many fronts,” Wells wrote. The city has benefited from approximately $14 million in recovery funds since the flood events of 2013 and 2015, Wells said. Most of those funds have come from state and federal agencies. “It is worth noting that the city does continue to have some financial skin in the game to the extent grant match requirements, project budget overruns, etc., come into play,” Wells wrote. Overall, though, “the city’s recovery efforts are on extremely solid fiscal footing,” he said. As Wells sees it, key objectives for next year are continued street repairs; maintenance of water, sewer and storm drainage infrastructure; interior improvements at overcrowded City Hall; stabilizing staff compensation; and maintaining a healthy reserve in the General Fund — the source of funding for day-to-day city operations. Although these and other needs will continue to require Council and staff’s careful supervision and budget management, Wells wrote that he has “a high level of confidence that current economic dynamics and associated cash flows are sufficient to meet all current and near-term community needs.” Wells said he and Davis took a conservative approach in projecting 2018 revenues, budgeting for no increase in sales tax revenues over 2017’s figure. The budget projects sales tax revenues of $5.83 million in 2018 and $13.4 million in overall General Fund revenues. Together with other sources of funding, that would leave an unreserved balance of about $1.1 million. Davis said that figure is 13.29 percent of operating expenses; the best-practice amount is 16.6 percent. “But we normally expect expenditures to come in a little less and revenues to be a little higher (than projected), so there’s a good chance we’ll still hit that 17 percent when all is said and done,” she said. Among other expected revenue streams for next year: a $3.25 million Colorado Department of Transportation grant to complete Manitou Avenue streetscape improvements at the city’s west end and Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority funds totaling almost $1.8 million for repairs to the Brook Street bridge, possible improvements to the Hiawatha Gardens property and design work on the Manitou Avenue streetscape project. General Fund expenditures are projected to increase from $10.5 million in 2017 to more than $12.4 million in 2018. Despite the city’s overall financial health, Wells said, “many challenging (and costly) needs remain unaddressed. Staff and Council alike must continue to be wise in managing the increasing flow of dollars through the city’s various funds in carefully and strategically addressing key objectives.” AMONG THE MOST IMPORTANT EARMARKS $236,000 for staff compensation, which is being adjusted so that city employees’ salaries fall above the bottom of the pay range for their positions, based upon training, education and experience. This salary “decompression” has been the subject of considerable Council discussion and is a move that Wells has championed as a necessary step before a full merit-based pay program is implemented in 2019;

$45,000 for professional services to assist with public information management and $20,000 to upgrade and rebuild the city’s website;

$85,000 to complete a study of options to mitigate traffic on Ruxton Avenue;

$27,000 to procure body cameras for all sworn patrol officers;

$60,000 for continued maintenance and repair of historic bridges;

$62,000 to the Chamber of Commerce for economic development services including completion of an arch-to-arch commercial assessment;

$280,000 in additional funds to the Urban Renewal Authority for continued revitalization of East Manitou Avenue;

$30,000 to the Manitou Springs Creative District for enhanced holiday lighting;

$5,000 to assist residents who need financial help to obtain wildlife-resistant trash containers;

$75,000 to complete a citywide parking master plan; and

$130,000 to underwrite a portion of the Mountain Metropolitan Transit fee to operate the free shuttle. The total fee is $375,000.