SO2 monitors haven’t answered pollution questions

Two pollution monitors installed this fall at Manitou Springs High School have failed to provide any reliable data on sulfur dioxide (SO2) levels, City Council learned Tuesday, Dec. 19. Council decided to cancel its $5,000 contract with Apis, the equipment provider, but to continue talking with the company on a pilot project to improve its product. Manitou resident Francois Raab, a performance engineer who has been working with Councilor Coreen Toll on the project, said the company installed a monitor Sept. 13 but the equipment malfunctioned and didn't produce any usable data. The company diagnosed the problem and found that a part was dislodged when the monitor was shipped. A replacement was installed Oct. 20. The company found, however, that the replacement monitor was being impacted by levels of temperature, humidity and other pollutants it was not designed to measure. Despite attempts to salvage it, "we ended up with unreliable data that unfortunately we cannot use," Raab said. Raab said the company has notified him that it has a new piece of equipment it could ship to Manitou and has suggested options for continuing the pilot project. "We purchased 12 months of operation, and the clock is not going to start until we have data that is usable," Raab said. "In addition, they said in case we don't get any data by Dec. 31 that we could cancel" the contract. Raab said that even though the project hasn't produced the desired results, it has not been in vain. "I learned a tremendous amount of good information that I can relay to Council," he said. "I believe the next equipment will be a lot more reliable." The city decided to install the monitor after learning last year that emissions from Colorado Springs' Martin Drake Power Plant, containing concentrations of SO2 and other pollutants, could be landing on Manitou Springs. Inhaling SO2, a colorless gas, can cause respiratory problems, especially among children with asthma, older people and those with chronic lung conditions. The only other monitor measuring Drake's SO2 emissions is near the corner of U.S. Highway 24 and Eighth Street, but it doesn't reveal what pollutants might be hitting Manitou. Colorado Springs Utilities has installed scrubbers, a technology invented by Neumann Systems Group, to remove SO2 at the Drake plant. Raab said the scrubbers have been in full operation since January and that they work very well when they are running. "They reduce SO2 by over 90 percent," Rabb said. "When they're not running, there is a tenfold increase. "Maybe some days have one-hour peaks that could be detrimental to health." "I'm really disappointed this didn't work out," Councilor Randy Hodges said, then asked how Raab knows when the scrubbers go offline. Raab said Utilities publishes data quarterly based on emissions measured at the plant and that data from the Eighth Street monitor is posted online in real time. "We don't know ahead of time when the scrubbers will be offline," Raab said. "We know after the fact." He suggested that the city ask Utilities for notifications when the scrubbers will be taken down for scheduled maintenance or about unscheduled outages. Raab, who has been working with the utility on Manitou's behalf, also suggested that Council ask Utilities to establish a formal liaison to continue a dialogue about pollution. "As a stakeholder in air quality and power generation of the region," it would be "appropriate to approach [Utilities] to have a seat at the table when it discusses future plans," he said. Mayor Nicole Nicoletta said "it maybe needs to be an official position in terms of a Council appointment" of someone to communicate with Utilities — "someone who recognizes the pros and cons of Drake and renewable energy … and let them understand we're not willing to bend."