Manitouans celebrate new mayor, Councilors

Manitou Springs residents welcomed their new mayor and Council members Tuesday in a very Manitou way: by opening the doors of City Hall and throwing a party. More than 100 Manitouans gathered around tables in Memorial Hall to enjoy hors d'oeuvres and mineral water, and to watch new Councilors Nancy Fortuin and Susan Wolbrueck, returning Councilor Bob Todd and Mayor Ken Jaray take the oath of office. Jaray received a standing ovation as he stood to present his vision for the next two years in an inaugural speech. "I am looking forward to our working together as one City Council, as one united team, not always agreeing but always agreeable, to provide clear direction to our staff and use our combined experience and talents to guide our city," Jaray said. He outlined five commitments he wants carry out as mayor: Organizing community conversations, in person and online;

Facilitating productive dialogues;

Strengthening “the culture of collaboration” and relationships between government, residents and the business community;

Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to be heard, valued and respected; and

To listen “with a willingness to be challenged.” He asked the community to “keep in mind that full participation and engagement does not mean that you always get your way or that it turns out exactly how you had in mind. It generally means that your ideas have been understood and considered fully.” Jaray said he spent the past several months talking to citizens, volunteers, staff and business leaders about what they considered most important. Three themes emerged: communication, civic engagement and transparency; updating and maintaining the city’s infrastructure; and protecting natural resources. “We want to make sure to engage you,” Jaray said. “I envision creating a number of work groups that will bring together staff, community members and the business community to help us identify and implement good public engagement.” Technology will help with engagement but won’t replace face-to-face communication, he said. Although improving infrastructure is paramount, more than “70 projects are going on now,” he said. “Some have suggested we have too many projects going on. I think it is important to look at that. We will work with staff to make sure there’s clear direction about what we need to do.” The disposition of Hiawatha Gardens, the proposed decking of the Wichita lot and new traffic and parking management plans are among projects the new Council will address, he said. Jaray said he and Councilors would set up office space in Memorial Hall and establish regular office hours. “I really see this space as a place where people gather, create, innovate and help address the pressing issues of our community,” he said. The swearing-in ceremonies and Jaray’s address were preceded by a brief Council meeting in chambers, during which Council passed resolutions of acknowledgment and appreciation for outgoing Mayor Nicole Nicoletta and Councilors Coreen Toll and Randy Hodges. “I want to acknowledge Randy and Coreen and what they’ve taught me over the years,” Nicoletta said. “Even though we did not always agree, we always treated each other with respect.” Nicoletta recalled a dinner meeting soon after her election at which she said to Mayor Pro Tem Gary Smith and Toll, “Now we’re politicians. They said, ‘We’re not politicians; we’re elected officials.’” As an elected official, “you should leave (the city) better than the way you found it,” Nicoletta said. “I believe we’ve done that.” The new Council’s first action after being sworn in was to elect Fortuin as the new mayor pro tem and Smith as backup mayor pro tem. In nominating Fortuin for the position, Jaray said he expects her to “do a lot more than just sitting in but be a real partner in getting things done.”