Water crew tackles flood of leaks

Mustang swimmers return with dual win over La Junta The Manitou Springs swim team picked up right where it left off before winter break. The Mustangs still look good in the pool and beat La Junta 122-52 in a dual meet on Monday,

Jan. 8. Sydney Dolloff-Holt picked up a couple of individual wins, taking the 50- and 500-meter freestyle races. Coco Stevens also won twice, winning the 100-butterfly and the 200-freestyle. Bella Kuzbek and Sofia Cirko helped out with wins in the 100-breaststroke and the 100-backstroke, respectively. The meet served as a good warmup for the Mustangs as they head to the Pueblo County Hornet Invite this weekend. Above, Tera DeRemus powers through the backstroke during Manitou’s dual meet win over La Junta. Photo by Daniel Mohrmann Gerard “Star” Starling arrived at work at 10 on the chilly morning of Dec. 23, not dreaming he wouldn’t go home for almost 27 hours. Starling, Water Department lead for the Manitou Springs Public Services Department, was on vacation. But he pulled on his boots and went to work after a call from Sewer Department Lead Mike Deaguero. Earlier that morning, a water leak on Willa Lane that the department had been monitoring got much worse. Half an hour later, the department was notified of another leak on Crystal Valley Road. “As soon as we saw the size of the leak at Crystal Valley, we called Star,” Deaguero said. Meter Technician Ronnie Huery was out of town, so Deaguero also called Water-sewer Superintendent Rick Blundell. Blundell, who had joined the department less than a month earlier, arrived with his wife, who had just gotten into town. Starling told Blundell about the leaks and said the crew would try to handle them so Blundell and his wife could go home. “We opted to do Willa first, because we knew where the pipe was — we had had leaks in that area before,” Starling said. Before they could start excavating at either site, however, they had to wait for Colorado Springs Utilities to locate electric and gas lines in the vicinity. Deaguero waited at Willa and Public Services Director Shelley Cobau staked out Crystal Valley. Once the Willa lines were located, Starling began removing asphalt. This required a lot of hand work with a demo saw to loosen the asphalt enough so a backhoe could get underneath and peel it away. Huery arrived to help about 2 that afternoon to help dig down five feet to expose the water line. Deaguero hauled the asphalt and dirt away from the site. “We had to do some extra cutting,” Starling said, because the initial dig didn’t expose the hole in the bottom of the pipe. Earlier in the week, the temperature had been balmy, but the mercury reached a high of only 41 on Dec. 23. As the crew worked through the afternoon and into the evening, the temperature began to plunge to a low of 10 degrees. With the wind chill, it felt more like 10 below. “We had to dig a large enough hole so that the person working in the hole is not in danger of a cave-in,” Blundell said. “We also had to pump water out.” As it got colder and they dug deeper, they were up to their knees in mud. Finally, they reached the pipe, identified the hole and patched it with what’s called a rubber-lined metal collar that fits around the pipe and is tightened with bolts. “We were done with Willa around 7:30 p.m.” Starling said. “Then we moved to Crystal Valley, taking the whole crew and equipment.” By that time, it had gotten so cold that the pumps were frozen, and one of the department’s two trucks was out of commission. An even harder job The source of the leak on Crystal Valley was more difficult to identify. “Here in Manitou Springs, with the rock beds and slopes, we have to take an educated guess about the location of a leak when it pops up in more than one location,” Blundell said. “Sometimes we get lucky; other times we have to chase it.” A resident had initially reported the Crystal Valley Road leak on Dec. 19. It was a minor leak, and with the crews already working a major leak on Ruxton Avenue, Cobau decided to monitor the Crystal Valley leak. On Dec. 22, the resident reported that the leak had intensified. It was running down a utility easement, across the caller’s driveway and into an arroyo 40 feet below. The next day, the crew began excavating an area 8 by 16 feet in the driveway to attempt to find the leak. They had to cut through concrete, a harder task than pulling up asphalt. “The concrete was eight inches thick,” Starling said. “We spent a good four hours just trying to remove it.” By 9 a.m. Dec. 24, they’d dug down eight feet but still hadn’t reached the pipe. At that point, Cobau called in Beers and Brock Construction. The city contracts with the company for assistance with emergency water line repairs. “We can’t go deeper than nine feet because we don’t have the right kind of safety equipment,” Cobau said. Although the company was closed for the holidays, several workers came to Manitou to help out, and the water line finally was exposed at 12 feet. Cobau directed the crews to clean up the site and at noon sent everyone home to sleep. After working for almost 27 hours, they were just too tired to continue safely. The Crystal Valley Road leak, caused by a break in the weld of a 2-inch plastic pipe, got a temporary patch with a metal collar on Dec. 26 but still needs permanent repairs that require specialized equipment the city doesn’t have. A flurry of leaks The Willa and Crystal Valley leaks were just two of a rash of leaks in December. Beers and Brock repaired a leak on South Path just above Fountain Place on Dec. 8. The Ruxton Avenue leak was discovered Dec. 18, when water was seen pooling near Osage Avenue. The crew worked overnight to find the source; they discovered that water had found its way into an abandoned sewer line, but the primary leak remained elusive as of 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Cobau again called in Beers and Brock, and the pool of water was diverted into the drainage system. After Christmas, the flood of leaks continued. A leak on Crystal Hills Boulevard and Sutherland Road was reported to dispatch at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve. “I made the decision to inspect the leak first, as available staff had just come off the 27-hour shift,” Cobau said. “The leak was coming into a valve pit and overflowing into a nearby drain. I monitored the leak myself on Christmas Day, and it was not affecting traffic or causing pavement damage.” Cobau and Blundell set up traffic control and sent the water crew to the leak early in the morning on Dec. 26. The leak was fixed, but they determined that two valves had failed and set up a temporary water distribution system by looping 650 feet of sanitized fire hose between fire hydrants. Cobau ordered replacement parts and planned to mobilize the staff to replace the valves on Jan. 2. But they were again diverted when another leak was reported. The leak in the 700 block of Manitou Avenue became the department’s top priority. “We had no means to redirect the water, and the sidewalk and pavement were being damaged,” she said. The leak also was causing ice slicks on the sidewalks and street, and affecting traffic. Water service was restored to all but three businesses the same day, as repairs were in progress, and to all businesses by 6 p.m. Jan. 3. The valve replacement was rescheduled for Jan. 5 but the crew still hasn’t had time to do it. It’s difficult to say exactly what caused each of the leaks, but Starling, a 37-year department veteran, said they tend to come in spurts about every five years. “In the wintertime, the ground always shifts and causes lines to break,” he said. In addition, the city has a lot of mains dating back to the 1890s. “It’s getting better as we go along, but there’s still a lot of stuff that’s really old,” Starling said. All of the pipes are under about 160 pounds of pressure. The city has compiled a 20-year replacement program that focuses on undersized and older pipes. Comrades in the trenches The water-sewer team is under constant pressure, too. It’s not unusual for shifts to last up to 30 hours. “We do not have the manpower to handle numerous simultaneous leaks,” Cobau said. “We have a two-man water department and a one-man sewer department. Even if everybody were here, we still would have been challenged to get these leaks fixed.” Cobau said she’s grateful to City Council for approving the contract with Beers and Brock in December and for allocating funds for another Water Department employee and a reservoir caretaker who will ease some of the burden. But she and Blundell would love to have an entire secondary crew so they could schedule 12-hour shifts. “If we have a crew working 24 to 30 hours, we have to let them off. Otherwise, it’s dangerous,” Blundell said. “There’s going to be eight to 12 hours of lag time when no one can work. If we had a back-up crew, we could get twice as much productivity.” Blundell said he worked more in his first three weeks here than in any three weeks at his previous job in the St. Louis area, but he’s enjoyed it more because of the crew’s camaraderie and dedication. On Dec. 23, “these guys dropped everything to come in,” he said. “They didn’t want to go home after 30 hours.” Everyone realizes that police officers and firefighters put themselves on the line every day. But the city’s water and sewer workers “are our unsung first responders,” Cobau said.