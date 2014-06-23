City mutually parts ways with Administrator Wells

Going up … Manitou’s Jace Gwynn goes high to score against Peyton while teammate Avery Olson (20) looks on during a non-conference game last Saturday at the Mustangs’ court. Manitou won, 61–27. Photo by Casey Bradley Gent City Administrator Jason Wells has left the city as a result of a “mutually agreeable separation” effective Wednesday. “Anytime there is a new administration, it’s a chance to take a look at the future direction of the city,” Mayor Ken Jaray said after an emergency Council meeting Wednesday morning.”

"Council has been talking with Jason and made the decision we should take a new direction. We recognize additional needs in the community, and we will start the process of finding someone who'll lead us in that direction. We are very thankful for Jason's almost four years of service and dedication to the community." Council appointed Finance Director Rebecca Davis to take over the duties of city administrator until an interim city administrator is hired, and authorized Jaray and Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Fortuin to handle administrative matters in conjunction with Davis. City councilors will act as liaisons to department heads during the interim period. Fortuin will work with Davis and will have authority to cosign checks. Jaray said a search would begin immediately to find a permanent city administrator. "I've been in touch with the Colorado Municipal League and the state Division of Local Affairs and I will reach out to various firms that help governments with searches," Jaray said. Wells said he and Jaray would be working toward "mutually amicable terms of separation" and would issue a joint statement Wednesday afternoon or Thursday. The Bulletin will post the text of that statement on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PikesPeakBulletinNewspaper. Jaray said he and Wells would be meeting Wednesday afternoon to begin the transition process. "I expect him to help with that process," Jaray said, "and we will be preparing a letter of recommendation for him." Wells was chosen from a pool of 58 candidates for the city administrator job in April 2014, after the resignation of former City Administrator Jack Benson. After contract negotiations were completed, Wells accepted the city's offer and joined the staff on June 23, 2014. A former management analyst for the city and county of Denver, Wells previously served as manager of the southwestern Colorado town of Ophir and town administrator of Silverton. He graduated from the University of Colorado, earned a law degree from the University of Denver College of Law and a master's of public administration from the University of Colorado at Denver. During his tenure in Manitou, he worked on major initiatives including recreational marijuana, flood recovery projects and parking. He was instrumental in crafting a program to bring city staff members' pay up to proper levels for their positions. Jaray said he and Fortuin have had ongoing talks with Wells since the November election. "One of the things we discussed was our confidence in the staff," Jaray said. "We recognize their talent and professionalism and service to the community. We hope that will continue." Jaray said the decision to part ways with Wells was "difficult, but we do believe it is in the best interests of the city. What we're intending to do is to look forward and bring the community and staff together to continue on."