City will cancel Phase IV flood control project

Flyin’ fruitcakes Top, Brian Hogan takes his best shot during the accuracy competition at the Great Fruitcake Toss on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Above, Matt Loza and Kelsey McKiel race through the obstacle course while balancing fruitcakes on spatulas. Photos by Casey Bradley Gent Hundreds of fruitcake flingers turned out to toss and otherwise play with the edible projectiles at the Saturday, Jan. 27, Great Fruitcake Toss in Memorial Park. First-place awards were given in four categories in four age groups. Results: Balance 6 and younger: Grace C. 7-12: Chloe A. 13-17: Jordan L. Adult: Michael Bachinski Accuracy 6 and younger: Chloe B. 7-12: Zane 13-17: Anson H. Adult: Dave G. Speed 6 and younger: no competitors 7-12: Julian 13-17: Bobby B. Adult: Jason Sigler Distance 6 and younger: Abigail B. 7-12: Xavier F. 13-17: Bobby B. Adult: Jason Sigler Sara Gallagher of Manitou Springs won the “Too-good-to-Toss” Fruitcake first-place award using her great-grandmother’s recipe, passed down through the generations. Jason Sigler was crowned “Fruitcake King” for his first-place finishes in two of the four categories. His name and the year will be emblazoned on the Fruitcake Throne for posterity. Manitou Springs City Council likely will take the unprecedented step of rejecting $1 million in federal funding to do a fourth phase of the Williams Canyon flood control projects. Council’s consensus during a work session Jan. 23 was to abandon the project. An official vote will be taken at Council’s Feb. 6 meeting. The project was designed to install catch basins, perform stabilization work and remove debris in the canyon above the channel and other flood control work that was completed in Phases I through III. The city originally applied to the state, which administers Housing and Urban Development disaster relief grant programs, for $4 million. The grant request was denied because other jurisdictions’ projects ranked higher, Hazard Mitigation and Resiliency Manager Sara Hartley said. Not all of the money allocated toward other projects was spent, however, and “the state came back and said they had extra money,” Hartley said. Manitou was awarded $1 million for Phase IV. Mayor Ken Jaray facilitated a discussion during the work session on whether to proceed with the project, scale it down or abandon it. The funds cannot be reallocated to another project, he said. Hartley indicated she was in favor of proceeding and cited a large amount of decomposed granite in the canyon above the flood channel. “The larger pieces have moved down,” Hartley said. “By not doing something about that, we are exposing the channel. A significant storm could cause it to wash down into town.” When Jaray asked about the extent of the risk, Hartley said, “We all know we’re experiencing higher peaks and lower lows. It’s gambling to bet against Mother Nature.” Public Services Director Shelley Cobau said the city does not have the equipment to clean out the channel if it becomes clogged with large boulders. Cobau, who originally conceptualized the project, wanted to have organizations such as the Mile High Youth Corps clear out smaller debris and to “move larger debris around in a way that it could trap sediment.” It would be difficult to take heavy equipment into the upper area of the canyon, she added. “Anything we can do to reduce larger debris is a bonus maintenance-wise,” Cobau said. The canyon is full of sediment, resident Rob Morlan said. “It’s constantly calving off. If we spend $1 million, clean it out and we get a 100- or 500-year flood, all that debris is going to come down, and we’re right back where we started from,” Morlan said. “Debris comes down every time it rains.” Resident Dave Wolverton agreed and said the upper channel is critical to recharging the underground aquifer that is the source of the mineral springs. “We need to rethink what we’ve already done,” Wolverton said. “Let’s give the money back, redesign Phases I and II, and leave the rest of the canyon pristine. We’ve really impacted it already; let it scour itself naturally.” Because the city is not required to match the funds, “I don’t see why we wouldn’t do this,” Councilor Jay Rohrer said, indicating he favored proceeding with the project as designed. Councilors Bob Todd, Gary Smith and Becky Elder, and Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Fortuin said they thought the project should be abandoned. “Some of this should have been addressed in Phase I,” Smith said. “I like the idea of doing the minimum, but I don’t think we’re going to get much done with $1 million. I think we need to stop and regroup.” Fortuin said she favored abandoning the project or scaling it back, “but I don’t know if that’s truly worth it.” At the same time, she said, “I hate leaving $1 million on the table.” Jaray, noting that it appeared there was agreement upon dropping the project, said he was pleased that “we came to consensus as a community about a tough issue.” During the Jan. 23 meeting, Council also discussed the functionality of Phases I and II. Jaray said he had met with staff about issues with the earlier phases raised at the Jan. 16 Council meeting. Summarizing those issues, Jaray said there were concerns about a possible breach of the aquifer, maintenance of the channel, potential damage from drainage from U.S. Highway 24 and other issues. He said the city’s on-call engineer is looking into functionality of the channel and identified issues and should submit a report by May 31. Also by that date, staff is expected to complete a maintenance manual and, within the next 30 to 45 days, set up a meeting with the engineer to address a solution to sediment and hazardous material flow from the highway. Sediment cleaning is an ongoing problem, Cobau said. “It took an entire team two weeks to clear the channel from the Narrows to the entrance of the 7-by-7 box culvert,” Cobau said. “We’re not getting other routine maintenance done.” She said the department had issued a request for bids to assist with channel cleaning and had received only one bid of $145,000. “This is something Council’s going to have to deal with,” Jaray said. The on-call engineer also will look into the possible aquifer breach, and Wolverton suggested that the engineer be knowledgeable about karst aquifers — a type of aquifer characterized by porous rock such as limestone, rather than by bedrock. Cobau said the city's on-call engineering team at Bohannan Huston could subcontract the work if they do not have someone with karst experience.