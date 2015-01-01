City looks for fix to Park bridge debacle

Hearty greetings Laura Hensley of the Poppy Seed ties Valentine messages to the fence between Fountain Creek and the shop, 123 Cañon Ave. She has construction-paper hearts and other supplies, and is inviting residents and visitors to stop by and express their sentiments about the Cañon Avenue bridge. Photo by Rhonda Van Pelt Manitou Springs officials are scrambling to determine what went wrong with the Park Street bridge project and how to fix it. After more than six months of repair work, the bridge was reopened Friday, Feb. 2. But motorists soon found that the steep grade of the bridge deck caused vehicles to scrape the high point. The bridge was reclosed Saturday. City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 6, directed Public Services Director Shelley Cobau to work with Todd Ficken of F&D International, the project engineer, and the city’s on-call engineer to develop a plan quickly to make the bridge usable. Planning Director Wade Burkholder said that the problem “was not a construction plan or engineering issue. This situation and reclosure of the bridge stemmed from the contractor (H.W. Huston) performing the work installing the concrete ledge to receive the asphalt six inches lower than what the plans specified.” Burkholder said Ficken has proposed a fix that could be accomplished rapidly, with engineering done in the field, but Cobau and Mayor Ken Jaray urged that Ficken devise plans and specifications to be reviewed by the city’s on-call engineer. Cobau said the city has a lengthy punch list of items that need addressing and concerns about the quick fix Ficken has proposed, which would include an asphalt overlay. There could be issues with the asphalt adhering to the concrete deck and pavement cracking on the bridge’s Soda Springs park side, Cobau said. “I don’t know how we add six inches at the lip of the gutter where it’s currently meeting the grade,” Cobau said. “It brings the asphalt to the height of the curb.” The list also includes a lack of separation on the bridge deck between the areas where people would be walking and driving, and high points on the sidewalk that are a safety hazard if drops to the adjacent land are not filled in with soil. “That should have been done before the bridge was opened,” Cobau said. Although Burkholder concluded that the problem was a construction issue, “without an as-built (a document showing what was built vs. what was designed), we don’t know,” Cobau said. Cobau said she has requested a written, signed and sealed document from Ficken. “The questions can be easily addressed if the engineer is willing to spend some time in the next 24 to 48 hours to come up with plans,” Cobau said. Ficken was not present at Tuesday’s meeting and did not respond to the Bulletin’s requests for a statement. Senior Planner Michelle Anthony, the project’s staff manager, said if the plans are developed and “we get everybody in the same room,” the remedy could be approved by early next week and repairs could be completed by Feb. 14 — if the mild weather holds. Councilor Gary Smith said he wants answers about the cause of the problems and accountability for the issues. “I really have some concerns about how we got here,” Smith said. “How did the engineer not see that the grades were wrong? Why wasn’t he out there when we did this? “I don’t see us funding any of these repairs at all.” Smith said he would not favor a temporary fix that would involve putting asphalt above the curb and gutter. “We’re building junk,” he said. The issues with the Park Avenue bridge have thrown into doubt the second phase of the project: repairs to the Cañon Avenue bridge. That project was supposed to begin Monday, Feb. 5, but it can’t start until the Park Avenue bridge is open. Burkholder said a complete design of a fix, plus peer review, for the Park bridge likely would take until sometime in March. That would make it impossible to complete work on the Cañon bridge in time for the opening of the summer season. Furthermore, postponing work on the Cañon bridge until the fall would not allow enough time to complete the project before the end of the year. The city has been granted $1.2 million in federal transportation funds administered by the Colorado Department of Transportation and the State Historic Funds to repair both bridges. The funds come with deadlines, however. All of the state historic funds must be spent by Nov. 9, and the project must be closed out by Dec. 31 to meet CDOT requirements. It might be possible to split the Cañon project into portions so that the street could be reopened by Memorial Day and the work completed in the fall, Burkholder said. “At the end of the day, it’s a financial pit whether the city is spending its own money or our business community is being totally jacked up for another year,” Councilor Jay Rohrer said of the Cañon project. “I walked that bridge today; there’s no curb and gutter on the north side. It will be very interesting to see what the design is, but my confidence is very low.” Jaray said if Cobau and the city’s on-call engineer can support Ficken’s proposed fix, “go forward and have that work done. If you’re not satisfied with the work he’s proposing, come back and say we need to generate another solution. “There is no good solution,” Jaray said. “We have to pick the best of the worst.” Also Tuesday, Council discussed the fate of the Spring Street bridge. The bridge is a temporary structure that replaced the one damaged by flooding from heavy rains in May 2015. The city received Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to partially pay for converting the temporary bridge to a permanent structure and requested that its on-call engineer present an analysis of two options for the bridge: making it permanent or building a new structure. The engineer was asked to report findings by the end of this month, which would give the city enough time to complete the project by the end of 2018 and retain the FEMA funding, Hazard Mitigation and Resiliency Manager Sara Hartley said. Resident Bill Koerner, who owns land adjacent to the bridge, asked the city to look at a third option: replacing the bridge with a downsized version to save money and satisfy the access needs of the neighborhood and Fire Department. Cobau said the road grade and “principles and practices” engineers are required to follow would constrain design of the bridge. “I want to hear recommendations from experts,” Smith said. “One of our biggest mistakes was not tearing the whole thing down when we had the opportunity. “Downgrading, I can’t vote for something like that. It’s not right for the community.” Council directed Hartley to instruct the engineer to provide an analysis of a third option and present a proposal for all three options at the March 20 Council meeting. READ THE FULL ISSUE ONLINE! CLICK HERE!