Mayor: Finding fix for Park Avenue bridge ‘not going well’

Parade, cook-off goes on despite chilly weather Top, Mardi Gras King Randy Hodges and Queen Gwenn David survey their realm during the Carnivale Parade.

Second from top, the traditional letter carriers prepare to start marching.

Third from top, Mike Cotton, assisted by his stepson, Damien Michael Stinson, checks his gumbo during the cook-off.

Second from top, the traditional letter carriers prepare to start marching.

Third from top, Mike Cotton, assisted by his stepson, Damien Michael Stinson, checks his gumbo during the cook-off.

Above, Louisianimals — Katie O'Loughlin and Eric McDaniel — wait to dish up a sample of deliciousness. Photos by Casey Bradley Gent The Park Avenue bridge remained closed this week, and the city is no closer to a solution than it was last week. "It's not going well," Mayor Ken Jaray said Tuesday in an update to City Council. Jaray said the city had expected a proposal to fix the problem from Todd Ficken of F&D International, the project engineer. That proposal was due Friday, Feb. 9, but "we have had no response from him or his company," Jaray said. "The contractor (H.W. Houston) is willing to execute the fix, but nothing's happening." The bridge was reopened Friday, Feb. 2, after six months of repair work. But it was closed again the next day after vehicles high-centered on the bridge because of the bridge deck's steep grade. Jaray said he, Public Services Director Shelley Cobau and Planning Director Wade Burkholder are consulting with City Attorney Jeff Parker about next steps. Ficken had proposed a fix he said could be accomplished quickly, Burkholder said. That would allow the city to reopen the bridge and begin work on the Cañon Avenue bridge. But Cobau said the city still had a lengthy punch list of items that should have been addressed before the bridge was reopened. Burkholder said the steep grade resulted from a construction issue. Questions remain, however, about the cause of the problems and why the bridge was reopened when it was obvious that something was wrong. Jaray said the city's on-call engineer had agreed to review Ficken's plan for a remedy. "The issue is to get Ficken to come up with a plan and have it reviewed and the bridge fixed," Jaray said. "Given the last week, action by the contractor seems highly unlikely, and I recommend that we not go forward with the Cañon project with this contractor." Financing for both bridges is in jeopardy, because grants to the city totaling $1.2 million were earmarked for the projects. The money came from federal transportation funds administered by the Colorado Department of Transportation and from the State Historical Fund. The grants came with provisos that the state funds be spent by Nov. 9 and the project closed out by Dec. 31 to meet CDOT requirements. It appears unlikely that the Cañon project could be completed before this year's tourist season begins. A delay in starting the project has been proposed, as well as splitting up work on the bridge between spring and fall, but either course would make it difficult or impossible to meet the deadlines. Jaray said all payments to the engineer and contractor have been suspended. The city has asked the state Historic Preservation Office to allow an extension on the funding, but the office has not agreed to that. Cobau is looking at other options for funding and a temporary fix for the bridge. But Councilor Gary Smith said the city still stands to lose $750,000 in funding. "Something has failed in this system big time," Smith said. "Some accountability has got to happen here." Councilors called for a review of the process related to the bridges and to the city's own procedures. "Whenever there's been a certain threshold of funding, an accident or something would trigger a review or investigation to go back and look at the entire timeline," Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Fortuin said. "Lessons are learned from that or (information) to hold people accountable. I'm not aware that we have those thresholds and triggers to do that." "I fear that this turns into a witch hunt," Councilor Jay Rohrer said. "I'd much rather get lessons learned than turn this into a witch hunt and punishment around accountability. I would rather see the goal to come up with an action plan for the next time. I would like that to be our goal, and I would like it to be well-known that that's our goal." A witch hunt "is not what any of us have on our minds," Jaray said. "The basic question is procedures and practice." Councilor Susan Wolbrueck said she agreed with the idea of a trigger for an investigation. "I understand not wanting a witch hunt, but if people don't know they'll be held accountable, I don't know how we would get as far as we could. I think we need to have a plan." Councilor Becky Elder said she was not interested in punishing people but in finding out what went wrong. "This is not the first time it's happened," Elder said, noting that problems with the Williams Canyon flood control projects came to light after completion. "With something as complex as this, there is never just one thing that went wrong," Fortuin said. "I want to use this as a positive learning experience so we find out where our processes were broken, because they are broken."