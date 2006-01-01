Public invited to urban renewal expo

Girls finish fifth in districts, head to 3A state tournament Photo by Daniel Mohrmann Haleigh Foster (12) and Maren Mildestvedt defend a Florence player during the Tri-Peaks district tournament on Feb. 23. A fifth-place finish in districts was just one highlight of the weekend for the Manitou Springs girls basketball team. The other was the release of the 32-team field for the Class 3A state tournament. The Mustangs secured the No. 12 seed and will travel to Centauri this weekend. They’re just two wins away from reaching the 3A Great 8, which will be played at the University of Denver. They will be taking on Faith Christian at 6 p.m. Friday, March 2 at Centauri High School, 17889 US Hwy 285, La Jara, CO 81140. It’s been a long time coming, but the shared vision of the Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority board members is edging closer to reality. “The whole board is extremely excited about where we are right now,” said Ann Nichols, URA chairwoman, “and we’re excited about the possibilities for our city.” To share their vision, board members have scheduled an Invest in Manitou Springs Expo for Thursday, March 8. Their primary goal is to showcase financial investment opportunities available to developers, business owners and residents in the East Gateway area, officially known as the Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Overlay Zone. It’s an area along Manitou Avenue consisting of about 50 acres and bounded by the city limits on the east, El Paso Boulevard on the north and U.S. Highway 24 on the south and west. Specialists from a variety of economic pursuits, including developers, bankers, small-business advisers and insurance experts, will be on hand to answer questions and to explain the application process for loans and grants. Among the entities represented: El Paso County, Peoples Bank, Pikes Peak National Bank, Greccio Housing and the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, along with staff from Manitou’s Planning Department. A secondary goal is to help people better understand the role the URA could play in Manitou Springs’ future. Its mission over the past 11 years remains unchanged: encourage private investment and reinvestment in targeted areas while strengthening the city’s tax base. A study the Leland Consulting Group conducted when the URA was created in 2006 estimated the urban renewal area, if revitalized, could generate $14.5 million in property tax and $15.7 million in sales tax over a 25-year period. Key to the URA’s plans for the East Gateway area is the ongoing work on the Westside Avenue Action Plan that encompasses a 1.5-mile stretch of U.S. Business 24 (Manitou/Colorado avenues) from 31st Street in Colorado Springs to the Highway 24 overpass in Manitou. The project, estimated to cost about $36 million and primarily funded through Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax revenues, is a combined effort by Manitou Springs, El Paso County and Colorado Springs. The URA has contributed about $1.2 million to the WAAP project. “We’ve waited until now (to schedule the expo) because the bulk of the difficult construction in the Westside Avenue Action Plan is hopefully about over, and people are beginning to see what it is going to look like. The project is going to accomplish about 95 percent of what we at the URA want,” Nichols said. That includes new bicycle lanes, sidewalks, storm water drainage, curbs and gutters, underground utilities, upgraded street lighting, improved traffic safety, a new, safer bridge at the Columbia Street/Adams crossing and art projects sponsored by the city’s Creative District. Farley McDonough, a charter member of the URA board and co-owner of Adam’s Mountain Café at 26 Manitou Ave., in the middle of the current construction zone, is extremely excited about the progress the WAAP crews are making. “It’s been frustrating for the board up until now because we’ve been here, ready to go, but business owners and developers have been reluctant to invest in the area until the Westside Avenue Action Project got started,” she said. “They wanted to see what would happen and they were unwilling to invest in something they thought they might have to tear down in the end. “So it’s been a waiting game.” The expo will mark the first time since 2014 the URA has sponsored a large public event. In June that year, about 100 people attended an open house to share their ideas of what the URA should use as benchmarks when evaluating development projects for the East Gateway area. Public input included suggestions to address affordable housing; to establish trail connections; to seek businesses that serve city residents, not just tourists; to incorporate Fountain Creek as an economic, environmental and recreational resource; to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities; and to include a variety of architecture styles in the mix of multi-use buildings. Both McDonough and Nichols said the URA is in a much better position to fund development projects than in the past, thanks in large part to the tax revenue generated by the city’s two marijuana businesses, Maggie’s Farm and Emerald Fields. The URA war chest currently stands at nearly $3 million. Typically, the URA will provide supplemental financing through loans and grants for city-approved development projects. "After the Westside Avenue Plan is completed, we plan to possibly fund several incremental improvements in the revitalized zone," Nichols said. Those projects could include upgrading the Becker's Lane bridge, making it safer for pedestrians and traffic. "The area has substantial potential to provide a really nice entrance into Manitou," she said. McDonough agreed. "With bike lanes, pedestrian access to the Midland Trail and Becker's Lane brought up to speed, we're going to have a really lovely corridor."