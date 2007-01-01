City hires interim city administrator

Not-so-raucous caucus Photo by Rhonda Van Pelt Annie Schmitt, left, and Doug Edmundson assist Diane Buscarello as she checks in at the caucus, which took place Tuesday, March 6, at Manitou Springs Middle School. The turnout was much smaller than the caucus two years ago, which included the presidential race. Cary Kennedy, former Colorado state treasurer, won the Democratic caucus for governor on Tuesday, March 6, taking 50 percent of the votes throughout the state. U.S. Rep. Jared Polis had 33 percent and former state Sen. Mike Johnston had 9 percent, according to preliminary totals from 96 percent of the state’s precincts. Other Democratic candidates: businessman Noel Ginsburg and Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne. Republicans also caucused but didn’t hold an official poll in any of their primary races. Republican gubernatorial candidates are Trump campaign Colorado co-chair Steve Barlock, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, Larimer County Commissioner Lew Gaiter, former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez, businessman and former lawmaker Victor Mitchell, former investment banker Doug Robinson and State Treasurer Walker Stapleton. They are vying to succeed Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited. Results for other races were not available at press time. The Colorado Democratic Party reported that 23,168 Democrats showed up for caucuses around the state; the state GOP doesn’t report attendance figures for its caucuses. Manitou Springs City Council has hired Malcolm Fleming to serve as interim city administrator until a permanent city administrator is hired. Fleming’s hiring was approved unanimously at Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, March 6, and followed the previous week’s interviews with three finalists. Fleming will begin work on Tuesday, March 13, and plans to be in Manitou Springs “three or four days” weekly. His salary will be $3,400 per week and the city will provide housing. His compensation package does not include health insurance or retirement, since he will provide his own. The new interim administrator will bridge the gap after Jason Wells’ departure in late January, and will help with recruiting and hiring a permanent city administrator. Fleming told The Bulletin that he won’t apply for the permanent position for family reasons. He and his family live in Louisville, Colo., where he served as city manager from 2007 through 2017. In 2016, the Colorado City/County Management Association named him city manager of the year. Fleming was born in Alamosa and raised in Taos, N.M. His great-

The differences between city manager and city administrator are "subtle and mainly semantic," Fleming said, adding that managers typically have broader authority in personnel matters.

Council also outlined its priorities for Fleming's tenure. Essentially, he will "set the foundation" for the permanent administrator. He will work with City Council in establishing general priorities and goals, and with the City's departments on the "nuts and bolts" of implementing policies and goals.

High on the list of tasks to accomplish during Fleming's tenure is establishing a merit- or performance-based pay plan for city staff. The city had intended to retain a consultant to study this issue and make recommendations, but Fleming will do this work as a city employee, at a considerable savings.

Fleming said that merit pay in Manitou Springs is "not clearly articulated" at this time. Fleming added that the city has "done good work" in the past two years in bringing staff pay in line with regional norms, adding that a new merit pay plan will "put the finishing touches on the previous good work."

Also, he will work with the city's departments, residents, the Chamber of Commerce, businesses and others in preparing for the spring and summer visitor seasons. This will involve a high degree of coordination among all those involved with the aim of producing an annual action plan for the peak visitor seasons.

Fleming will conduct departmental assessments to increase coordination and integration among all the departments in general.